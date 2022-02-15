What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘black-ish’ on ABC; Winter Olympics on NBC, CNBC and USA; ‘Queens’ on ABC

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Jeopardy! National College Championship Quarterfinal. (N) 8 p.m. ABC

The Resident An accident at a gender-reveal party injures Jessica’s (Jessica Miesel) brother-in-law. Also, Conrad, Irving and Trevor (Matt Czuchry, guest stars Tasso Feldman and Miles Fowler) work to help a social media influencer after a risky cosmetic surgery that went wrong, and Bell (Bruce Greenwood) is cleared to perform his first surgery since his return. Jessica Lucas also stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox

Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr. John Leguizamo and Lena Waithe retrace the paths of their ancestors in this new episode. 8 p.m. KOCE

Abbott Elementary After Jacob (Chris Perfetti) reveals details about his personal life, Janine (Quinta Brunson) realizes she doesn’t know the other teachers as well as she thought she did. Also, Gregory’s (Tyler James Williams) stern teaching approach is causing his class to underperform. 9 p.m. ABC

The Real Dirty Dancing (N) 9 p.m. Fox

American Experience The new episode “The American Diplomat” chronicles the lives and legacies of three African American ambassadors — Edward R. Dudley, Terence Todman and Carl Rowan — who rose above historical and institutional racial barriers to earn high-ranking appointments in the Truman, Eisenhower and Kennedy administrations. 9 p.m. KOCE

Chopped Four chefs celebrate Black History Month through food. On the menu: fish fillets and fish peppers, a hearty soup and a Southern vegetable. 9 p.m. Food Network

black-ish Dre (Anthony Anderson) finds out that a white co-worker (guest star Reid Scott) has a more formidable sneaker collection than he does. Also, Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) lets Diane (Marsai Martin) skip school for the day, against Pop’s (Laurence Fishburne) advice. Marcus Scribner and Miles Brown also star. 9:30 p.m. ABC

Queens The group is being inducted into the Hip Hop Hall of Fame, but the women feel the void left by Brianna’s (Eve) absence. Also, Naomi (Brandy Norwood) is upset when an old beau questions JoJo’s (Precious Way) paternity. Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez, Taylor Selé and Pepi Sonuga co-star in the season finale. 10 p.m. ABC

Frontline The new episode “American Reckoning” looks at the U.S. civil rights era through the story of a local NAACP leader’s unsolved killing in Natchez, Miss. 10 p.m. KOCE

Ruthless (N) 10 p.m. BET

Men’s hockey Playoff qualification: Canada versus China (live) 6:25 a.m. USA; Denmark versus Latvia (tape) 2 p.m. USA; Czech Republic versus Switzerland (tape) 4 p.m. USA

Nordic combined Men’s individual large hill and 10K (tape) 7:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. USA

Biathlon The men’s 4x7.5K relay (tape) 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. USA

Bobsled Third and final runs of the two-man event (tape) 9:30 a.m. USA

Freestyle skiing Qualifying for the men’s aerials (tape) 10:30 a.m. USA

Nordic combined, biathlon, speed skating Men’s individual large hill and 10K events in Nordic combined; men’s 4x7.5K relay in biathlon; women’s team pursuit in speed skating (tape) 11 a.m. NBC

Women’s curling U.S. versus Switzerland (tape) 11:30 a.m. USA; Canada versus U.S. (live) 5 p.m. CNBC

Men’s curling Italy versus U.S. (tape) 2 p.m. CNBC

Bobsled, figure skating, alpine skiing, speed skating Third and final runs of the two-man event in bobsled; women’s short program in figure skating; first runs for the men’s slalom in alpine skiing; men’s team pursuit in speed skating (live) 5 and 11:35 p.m. NBC; Wednesday, 3:05 a.m. NBC

Men’s hockey First quarterfinal, U.S. versus TBA (live) 8:30 p.m. NBC; second quarterfinal, Russian Olympic Committee versus TBA (live) 10 p.m. USA; third quarterfinal, Finland versus TBA (live) 12:40 a.m. USA; fourth quarterfinal, Sweden versus TBA (live) 5:30 a.m. USA

Freestyle skiing, alpine skiing Qualifying round of men’s aerials event in freestyle skiing; final run for the men’s slalom in alpine skiing (live) 9:05 p.m. NBC

Cross-country skiing Men’s and women’s team sprint finals (live) Wednesday, 3 a.m. USA

Short track Women’s 1500-meter race and men’s 5000-meter relay (live) Wednesday, 3:50 a.m. USA

SPORTS

Soccer UEFA Champions League round of 16: Paris Saint-Germain versus Real Madrid, Noon CBS

College Basketball Kent State visits Toledo, 3 p.m. CBSSN; Clemson visits Florida State, 4 p.m. BSSC; Wake Forest visits Duke, 4 p.m. ESPN; Texas visits Oklahoma, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Florida visits Texas A&M, 4 p.m. SEC-TV; NC State visits Georgia Tech, 5 p.m. ACC-TV; Villanova visits Providence, 5 p.m. CBSSN; Kentucky visits Tennessee, 6 p.m. ESPN; Wisconsin visits Indiana, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Butler visits DePaul, 6 p.m. FS1; Colorado visits Oregon State, 6 p.m. PAC-12TV; Arkansas visits Missouri, 6 p.m. SEC-TV; Utah State visits San Diego State, 7 p.m. CBSSN; San Jose State visits Nevada, 8 p.m. FS1

NBA Basketball The Boston Celtics visit the Philadelphia 76ers, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Clippers visit the Phoenix Suns, 7 p.m. TNT

High School Basketball 7:30 p.m. KDOC

NHL Hockey The Edmonton Oilers visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. BSW

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Winter Olympics; Kristi Yamaguchi; New York City’s Chinatown. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Author Jena Holliday; anchor Linsey Davis. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Anna Chlumsky (“Inventing Anna”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Linsey Davis. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Heather and Terry Dubrow (“The Real Housewives of Orange County”); hosts Terrence J and Bevy Smith. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

Tamron Hall New Edition. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Michael Zegen (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”); Priya Krishna and her mother, Rtu Krishna. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Terri, Bindi and Robert Irwin; Angélique Kidjo performs; guest host Taraji P. Henson. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Updates from previous guests. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Real Angela Simmons (“Growing Up Hip Hop”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John Oliver; Future Islands perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Mark Wahlberg; Tyler James Williams; Spoon performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Anna Chlumsky; Charlie Day; Bastille performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Unstoppable (2010) 8:30 a.m. Syfy

The Lovers (2017) 8:30 a.m. TMC

A Bronx Tale (1993) 9 a.m. AMC

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969) 9 a.m. Epix

War Horse (2011) 10:07 a.m. Cinemax

Dreamgirls (2006) 10:20 a.m. HBO

The First Wives Club (1996) 10:28 a.m. Encore

Zathura (2005) 10:30 a.m. Syfy

Ghost (1990) 10:45 a.m. AMC

Die Hard 2 (1990) 11 a.m. TNT

The Hard Way (1942) 11:45 a.m. TCM

Black Rain (1989) 1:30 p.m. Epix

Chicago (2002) 1:30 p.m. Showtime

Judas and the Black Messiah (2021) 1:55 p.m. HBO

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 2 p.m. Freeform

American Hustle (2013) 2:13 p.m. Starz

Patriot Games (1992) 3:35 p.m. Epix

Dave (1993) 4 p.m. Ovation

The Italian Job (2003) 4:05 p.m. HBO

Point Break (1991) 4:15 p.m. AMC

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 4:35 p.m. Starz

A League of Their Own (1992) 5 p.m. MLB

The Mad Miss Manton (1938) 5 p.m. TCM

Gladiator (2000) 5:25 p.m. Showtime

The Hunger Games (2012) 5:35 p.m. Epix

A Most Violent Year (2014) 5:55 p.m. TMC

Tombstone (1993) 6 and 9 p.m. BBC America

Bug (2006) 6:17 p.m. Cinemax

The Lady Eve (1941) 6:30 p.m. TCM

The Pink Panther (1963) 7 p.m. Encore

Friday (1995) 7 p.m. Paramount

Basic Instinct (1992) 8 p.m. Cinemax

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) 8 p.m. Epix

Yours, Mine and Ours (1968) 8:15 p.m. TCM

A Shot in the Dark (1964) 8:59 p.m. Encore

Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (2007) 10 p.m. TMC

The Perfect Storm (2000) 10:15 p.m. AMC

Spencer’s Mountain (1963) 10:15 p.m. TCM

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) 10:30 p.m. Epix

The Return of the Pink Panther (1975) 10:45 p.m. Encore

