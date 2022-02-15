What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘black-ish’ on ABC; Winter Olympics on NBC, CNBC and USA; ‘Queens’ on ABC
SERIES
Jeopardy! National College Championship Quarterfinal. (N) 8 p.m. ABC
The Resident An accident at a gender-reveal party injures Jessica’s (Jessica Miesel) brother-in-law. Also, Conrad, Irving and Trevor (Matt Czuchry, guest stars Tasso Feldman and Miles Fowler) work to help a social media influencer after a risky cosmetic surgery that went wrong, and Bell (Bruce Greenwood) is cleared to perform his first surgery since his return. Jessica Lucas also stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox
Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr. John Leguizamo and Lena Waithe retrace the paths of their ancestors in this new episode. 8 p.m. KOCE
Abbott Elementary After Jacob (Chris Perfetti) reveals details about his personal life, Janine (Quinta Brunson) realizes she doesn’t know the other teachers as well as she thought she did. Also, Gregory’s (Tyler James Williams) stern teaching approach is causing his class to underperform. 9 p.m. ABC
The Real Dirty Dancing (N) 9 p.m. Fox
American Experience The new episode “The American Diplomat” chronicles the lives and legacies of three African American ambassadors — Edward R. Dudley, Terence Todman and Carl Rowan — who rose above historical and institutional racial barriers to earn high-ranking appointments in the Truman, Eisenhower and Kennedy administrations. 9 p.m. KOCE
Chopped Four chefs celebrate Black History Month through food. On the menu: fish fillets and fish peppers, a hearty soup and a Southern vegetable. 9 p.m. Food Network
black-ish Dre (Anthony Anderson) finds out that a white co-worker (guest star Reid Scott) has a more formidable sneaker collection than he does. Also, Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) lets Diane (Marsai Martin) skip school for the day, against Pop’s (Laurence Fishburne) advice. Marcus Scribner and Miles Brown also star. 9:30 p.m. ABC
Queens The group is being inducted into the Hip Hop Hall of Fame, but the women feel the void left by Brianna’s (Eve) absence. Also, Naomi (Brandy Norwood) is upset when an old beau questions JoJo’s (Precious Way) paternity. Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez, Taylor Selé and Pepi Sonuga co-star in the season finale. 10 p.m. ABC
Frontline The new episode “American Reckoning” looks at the U.S. civil rights era through the story of a local NAACP leader’s unsolved killing in Natchez, Miss. 10 p.m. KOCE
Ruthless (N) 10 p.m. BET
WINTER OLYMPICS
Men’s hockey Playoff qualification: Canada versus China (live) 6:25 a.m. USA; Denmark versus Latvia (tape) 2 p.m. USA; Czech Republic versus Switzerland (tape) 4 p.m. USA
Nordic combined Men’s individual large hill and 10K (tape) 7:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. USA
Biathlon The men’s 4x7.5K relay (tape) 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. USA
Bobsled Third and final runs of the two-man event (tape) 9:30 a.m. USA
Freestyle skiing Qualifying for the men’s aerials (tape) 10:30 a.m. USA
Nordic combined, biathlon, speed skating Men’s individual large hill and 10K events in Nordic combined; men’s 4x7.5K relay in biathlon; women’s team pursuit in speed skating (tape) 11 a.m. NBC
Women’s curling U.S. versus Switzerland (tape) 11:30 a.m. USA; Canada versus U.S. (live) 5 p.m. CNBC
Men’s curling Italy versus U.S. (tape) 2 p.m. CNBC
Bobsled, figure skating, alpine skiing, speed skating Third and final runs of the two-man event in bobsled; women’s short program in figure skating; first runs for the men’s slalom in alpine skiing; men’s team pursuit in speed skating (live) 5 and 11:35 p.m. NBC; Wednesday, 3:05 a.m. NBC
Men’s hockey First quarterfinal, U.S. versus TBA (live) 8:30 p.m. NBC; second quarterfinal, Russian Olympic Committee versus TBA (live) 10 p.m. USA; third quarterfinal, Finland versus TBA (live) 12:40 a.m. USA; fourth quarterfinal, Sweden versus TBA (live) 5:30 a.m. USA
Freestyle skiing, alpine skiing Qualifying round of men’s aerials event in freestyle skiing; final run for the men’s slalom in alpine skiing (live) 9:05 p.m. NBC
Cross-country skiing Men’s and women’s team sprint finals (live) Wednesday, 3 a.m. USA
Short track Women’s 1500-meter race and men’s 5000-meter relay (live) Wednesday, 3:50 a.m. USA
SPORTS
Soccer UEFA Champions League round of 16: Paris Saint-Germain versus Real Madrid, Noon CBS
College Basketball Kent State visits Toledo, 3 p.m. CBSSN; Clemson visits Florida State, 4 p.m. BSSC; Wake Forest visits Duke, 4 p.m. ESPN; Texas visits Oklahoma, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Florida visits Texas A&M, 4 p.m. SEC-TV; NC State visits Georgia Tech, 5 p.m. ACC-TV; Villanova visits Providence, 5 p.m. CBSSN; Kentucky visits Tennessee, 6 p.m. ESPN; Wisconsin visits Indiana, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Butler visits DePaul, 6 p.m. FS1; Colorado visits Oregon State, 6 p.m. PAC-12TV; Arkansas visits Missouri, 6 p.m. SEC-TV; Utah State visits San Diego State, 7 p.m. CBSSN; San Jose State visits Nevada, 8 p.m. FS1
NBA Basketball The Boston Celtics visit the Philadelphia 76ers, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Clippers visit the Phoenix Suns, 7 p.m. TNT
High School Basketball 7:30 p.m. KDOC
NHL Hockey The Edmonton Oilers visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. BSW
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Winter Olympics; Kristi Yamaguchi; New York City’s Chinatown. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Author Jena Holliday; anchor Linsey Davis. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Anna Chlumsky (“Inventing Anna”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Linsey Davis. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Heather and Terry Dubrow (“The Real Housewives of Orange County”); hosts Terrence J and Bevy Smith. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
Tamron Hall New Edition. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Michael Zegen (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”); Priya Krishna and her mother, Rtu Krishna. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Terri, Bindi and Robert Irwin; Angélique Kidjo performs; guest host Taraji P. Henson. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil Updates from previous guests. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Real Angela Simmons (“Growing Up Hip Hop”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John Oliver; Future Islands perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Mark Wahlberg; Tyler James Williams; Spoon performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Anna Chlumsky; Charlie Day; Bastille performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Unstoppable (2010) 8:30 a.m. Syfy
The Lovers (2017) 8:30 a.m. TMC
A Bronx Tale (1993) 9 a.m. AMC
Once Upon a Time in the West (1969) 9 a.m. Epix
War Horse (2011) 10:07 a.m. Cinemax
Dreamgirls (2006) 10:20 a.m. HBO
The First Wives Club (1996) 10:28 a.m. Encore
Zathura (2005) 10:30 a.m. Syfy
Ghost (1990) 10:45 a.m. AMC
Die Hard 2 (1990) 11 a.m. TNT
The Hard Way (1942) 11:45 a.m. TCM
Black Rain (1989) 1:30 p.m. Epix
Chicago (2002) 1:30 p.m. Showtime
Judas and the Black Messiah (2021) 1:55 p.m. HBO
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 2 p.m. Freeform
American Hustle (2013) 2:13 p.m. Starz
Patriot Games (1992) 3:35 p.m. Epix
Dave (1993) 4 p.m. Ovation
The Italian Job (2003) 4:05 p.m. HBO
Point Break (1991) 4:15 p.m. AMC
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 4:35 p.m. Starz
A League of Their Own (1992) 5 p.m. MLB
The Mad Miss Manton (1938) 5 p.m. TCM
Gladiator (2000) 5:25 p.m. Showtime
The Hunger Games (2012) 5:35 p.m. Epix
A Most Violent Year (2014) 5:55 p.m. TMC
Tombstone (1993) 6 and 9 p.m. BBC America
Bug (2006) 6:17 p.m. Cinemax
The Lady Eve (1941) 6:30 p.m. TCM
The Pink Panther (1963) 7 p.m. Encore
Friday (1995) 7 p.m. Paramount
Basic Instinct (1992) 8 p.m. Cinemax
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) 8 p.m. Epix
Yours, Mine and Ours (1968) 8:15 p.m. TCM
A Shot in the Dark (1964) 8:59 p.m. Encore
Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (2007) 10 p.m. TMC
The Perfect Storm (2000) 10:15 p.m. AMC
Spencer’s Mountain (1963) 10:15 p.m. TCM
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) 10:30 p.m. Epix
The Return of the Pink Panther (1975) 10:45 p.m. Encore
