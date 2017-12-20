Thursday's TV highlights: 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' and more

SERIES

Inside the Actors Studio Kristen Wiig (“Saturday Night Live,” “Bridesmaids”) chats with host James Lipton about her career in this new episode. 8 p.m. Bravo

Mysteries at the Museum Host Don Wildman investigates aviation-themed stories in this new episode. 8 p.m. Travel Channel

Mom Christy and Bonnie (Anna Faris, Allison Janney) come home to discover their apartment has been robbed at Christmastime in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS

Damnation The remaining bank officers present Seth and Lew (Killian Scott, Juan Javier Cardenas) with an unexpected opportunity in a new episode of the period drama. 10 p.m. USA

Untold Secrets Host Adam Mastrelli separates fact from fiction regarding founding father George Washington in the debut installment of this series. 11 p.m. Travel Channel

The Comedy Get Down This mockumentary-style series starring George Lopez, D.L. Hughley, Cedric the Entertainer, Eddie Griffin and the late Charlie Murphy wraps its freshman season. 11:30 p.m. BET

SPECIALS

A Charlie Brown Christmas The Peanuts gang celebrates the season in this classic animated tale featuring the comic-strip characters created by Charles Schulz. 8 p.m. ABC

A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special The late-night comedy series comes to prime time with a batch of recent and vintage holiday-themed sketches. 9 p.m. NBC

CMA Country Christmas This encore special taped at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry features performances by Luke Bryan, Little Big Town, Lady Antebellum, Kelsea Ballerini, Alan Jackson, Trisha Yearwood and gospel great CeCe Winans. Host Reba McEntire also performs. 9 p.m. ABC

MOVIES

42nd Street A Broadway understudy (Ruby Keeler) gets her chance to shine in this 1933 musical directed by Lloyd Bacon and choreographed by Busby Berkeley. 7 p.m. TCM

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Hassle-free holiday; Today Food. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Will Smith and Joel Edgerton (“Bright”); Brett Eldredge performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA DeWanda Wise (“She’s Gotta Have It”); Japanese street food with chef John Sugimura; Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes; Jimmy Smits. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Last-minute holiday gifts; party fashions; kids’ crafts. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live with Kelly and Ryan Kate Winslet; Jonathan Groff (“Mindhunter”); the Radio City Rockettes perform. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Action Bronson. 9 a.m. KCOP

The View Civil rights attorney Lisa Bloom. 10 a.m. KABC

The Real Preparing a meal that can be repurposed all week. 10 a.m. KCOP

The Wendy Williams Show The women from “Good Day New York.” 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Fergie; Michelle Williams; Mario Lopez; Keltie Knight. 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Brain-fog fixes; tackling holiday stress. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors A body builder dies from a protein overdose. 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Vanessa Lachey and Maksim Chmerkovskiy (“Dancing With the Stars”); Chris Sullivan (“This Is Us”). 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Naomi Judd; eating for a stress-free holiday; the best ways to wrap presents. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray A makeover; Todrick Hall (Broadway’s “Chicago”); Italian lasagna with meat and sausage. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman says her son has been arrested 15 times and that she spent over $100,000 bailing him out. 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kim Kardashian West; Imagine Dragons performs. 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Favorite moments and guest interviews from 2017. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah The best field pieces from 2017. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson and John Lithgow (“Daddy’s Home 2”). 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jason Sudeikis; Amy Sedaris; Robert Kelly. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jon Stewart; Samantha Bee; John Oliver; Ed Helms. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Bono; Bryan Cranston; Alicia Keyes; DJ Khaled. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden James Franco and Dave Franco; Hanson performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Rebel Wilson; TV host Joy Reid; Doug Jones. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Billy Corgan; rapper Joey Purp; Lucy Fry (“Bright”); musician Son Little. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Hockey The Ducks visit the New York Islanders and the Kings host the Colorado Avalanche. 4 p.m. FSN2; 7:30 p.m. FSN