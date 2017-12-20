Thursday's TV highlights: 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' and more

SERIES
Inside the Actors Studio Kristen Wiig (“Saturday Night Live,” “Bridesmaids”) chats with host James Lipton about her career in this new episode. 8 p.m. Bravo
Mysteries at the Museum Host Don Wildman investigates aviation-themed stories in this new episode. 8 p.m. Travel Channel
Mom Christy and Bonnie (Anna Faris, Allison Janney) come home to discover their apartment has been robbed at Christmastime in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS
Damnation The remaining bank officers present Seth and Lew (Killian Scott, Juan Javier Cardenas) with an unexpected opportunity in a new episode of the period drama. 10 p.m. USA
Untold Secrets Host Adam Mastrelli separates fact from fiction regarding founding father George Washington in the debut installment of this series. 11 p.m. Travel Channel
The Comedy Get Down This mockumentary-style series starring George Lopez, D.L. Hughley, Cedric the Entertainer, Eddie Griffin and the late Charlie Murphy wraps its freshman season. 11:30 p.m. BET
SPECIALS
A Charlie Brown Christmas The Peanuts gang celebrates the season in this classic animated tale featuring the comic-strip characters created by Charles Schulz. 8 p.m. ABC
A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special The late-night comedy series comes to prime time with a batch of recent and vintage holiday-themed sketches. 9 p.m. NBC
CMA Country Christmas This encore special taped at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry features performances by Luke Bryan, Little Big Town, Lady Antebellum, Kelsea Ballerini, Alan Jackson, Trisha Yearwood and gospel great CeCe Winans. Host Reba McEntire also performs. 9 p.m. ABC
MOVIES
42nd Street A Broadway understudy (Ruby Keeler) gets her chance to shine in this 1933 musical directed by Lloyd Bacon and choreographed by Busby Berkeley. 7 p.m. TCM
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Hassle-free holiday; Today Food. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Will Smith and Joel Edgerton (“Bright”); Brett Eldredge performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA DeWanda Wise (“She’s Gotta Have It”); Japanese street food with chef John Sugimura; Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes; Jimmy Smits. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Last-minute holiday gifts; party fashions; kids’ crafts. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live with Kelly and Ryan Kate Winslet; Jonathan Groff (“Mindhunter”); the Radio City Rockettes perform. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Action Bronson. 9 a.m. KCOP
The View Civil rights attorney Lisa Bloom. 10 a.m. KABC
The Real Preparing a meal that can be repurposed all week. 10 a.m. KCOP
The Wendy Williams Show The women from “Good Day New York.” 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Fergie; Michelle Williams; Mario Lopez; Keltie Knight. 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Brain-fog fixes; tackling holiday stress. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors A body builder dies from a protein overdose. 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Vanessa Lachey and Maksim Chmerkovskiy (“Dancing With the Stars”); Chris Sullivan (“This Is Us”). 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Naomi Judd; eating for a stress-free holiday; the best ways to wrap presents. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray A makeover; Todrick Hall (Broadway’s “Chicago”); Italian lasagna with meat and sausage. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman says her son has been arrested 15 times and that she spent over $100,000 bailing him out. 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kim Kardashian West; Imagine Dragons performs. 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Favorite moments and guest interviews from 2017. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah The best field pieces from 2017. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson and John Lithgow (“Daddy’s Home 2”). 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jason Sudeikis; Amy Sedaris; Robert Kelly. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jon Stewart; Samantha Bee; John Oliver; Ed Helms. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Bono; Bryan Cranston; Alicia Keyes; DJ Khaled. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden James Franco and Dave Franco; Hanson performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Rebel Wilson; TV host Joy Reid; Doug Jones. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Billy Corgan; rapper Joey Purp; Lucy Fry (“Bright”); musician Son Little. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
Hockey The Ducks visit the New York Islanders and the Kings host the Colorado Avalanche. 4 p.m. FSN2; 7:30 p.m. FSN
