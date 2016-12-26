Tuesday's TV highlights: 'The Kennedy Center Honors' and more

SERIES

American Masters Finnish American architect Eero Saarinen, whose works include St. Louis’ Gateway Arch and the TWA Flight Center at New York’s Kennedy Airport, is profiled by his son, cinematographer Eric Saarinen, in the season finale. 8 p.m. KOCE

This Is Us See how it all began when the pilot episode of this hit family drama starring Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore is given a repeat showing. 9 p.m. NBC

Frontline A new episode “Exodus” uses footage shot on cellphones by refugees as they journey from their strife-torn home countries in hopes of finding safety, security and better lives in Europe. 9 p.m. KOCE

Fixer Upper Chip and Joanna share bloopers and bonus footage as well as their favorite home makeovers in this special episode. 9 p.m. HGTV

Good Behavior Letty (Michelle Dockery) has to bail her mother (Lusia Strus) out of jail in this new episode of the Southern-set crime drama. 9 p.m. TNT

Bizarre Foods Host Andrew Zimmern visits some of the coldest, most inhospitable places on the planet in this new episode. 9 p.m. Travel Channel

Adam Ruins Everything Host Adam Conover busts myths about electric cars and other so-called environmentally friendly products in this new episode. 10 p.m. TruTV

SPECIALS

The 39th Annual Kennedy Center Honors Oscar winner Al Pacino, singer-songwriter James Taylor, R&B singer Mavis Staples, Argentine pianist Martha Argerich and members of the rock band the Eagles are feted by President and Mrs. Obama and others in this ceremony hosted by Stephen Colbert. From Washington, D.C. 9 p.m. CBS

MOVIES

Casablanca Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman star in this Oscar-winning 1942 tale of romance and intrigue set in WWII-era Morocco; with Paul Henreid, Claude Rains, Sydney Greenstreet, Peter Lorre and Dooley Wilson. 1:30 p.m. Turner Classic Movies

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Senior scams; Grace VanderWaal (“America’s Got Talent”) performs; disgusting places in the home; Tilman J. Fertitta (“Billion Dollar Buyer”). (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Author David Zinczenko; social-media personality Cameron Dallas; director Sam Pollard (“Two Trains Runnin’”). (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Actor Jeffrey Mash; Howard Hewett performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Dennis Quaid; Sterling K. Brown; co-host Ryan Seacrest. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Queen Latifah; Andy Cohen. 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray 10 a.m. KCAL

The Doctors 11 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk LL Cool J. 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show 1 p.m. KTTV

The Real Monica. 1 p.m. KCOP

Steve Harvey Terry Crews; the O’Jays perform; author Greg McKeown (“Essentialism”). 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Whoopi Goldberg; Jessie Graff; WWE superstars John Cena and Nikki and Brie Bella; Savannah Guthrie. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV, midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Justin Timberlake; Gabrielle Union; Leonardo DiCaprio. 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Cheryl Hines. 3 p.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show 3 p.m. KCOP

Tavis Smiley Cyndi Lauper. 11 p.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, 11:30 p.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Chris Pratt; Katie Holmes; John Mayer performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Olivia Munn; Martin Freeman; comic Tom Papa. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Dwayne Johnson; Billy Eichner; Dawes performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Dakota Fanning; John Stamos; Shaquille O’Neal. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); Zoey Deutch; Dan Levy. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Tom Ellis; Getter performs; singer Ezra Furman. 1:38 a.m. KNBC