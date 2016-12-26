Tuesday's TV highlights: 'The Kennedy Center Honors' and more

SERIES
American Masters Finnish American architect Eero Saarinen, whose works include St. Louis’ Gateway Arch and the TWA Flight Center at New York’s Kennedy Airport, is profiled by his son, cinematographer Eric Saarinen, in the season finale. 8 p.m. KOCE
This Is Us See how it all began when the pilot episode of this hit family drama starring Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore is given a repeat showing. 9 p.m. NBC
Frontline A new episode “Exodus” uses footage shot on cellphones by refugees as they journey from their strife-torn home countries in hopes of finding safety, security and better lives in Europe. 9 p.m. KOCE
Fixer Upper Chip and Joanna share bloopers and bonus footage as well as their favorite home makeovers in this special episode. 9 p.m. HGTV
Good Behavior Letty (Michelle Dockery) has to bail her mother (Lusia Strus) out of jail in this new episode of the Southern-set crime drama. 9 p.m. TNT
Bizarre Foods Host Andrew Zimmern visits some of the coldest, most inhospitable places on the planet in this new episode. 9 p.m. Travel Channel
Adam Ruins Everything Host Adam Conover busts myths about electric cars and other so-called environmentally friendly products in this new episode. 10 p.m. TruTV
SPECIALS
The 39th Annual Kennedy Center Honors Oscar winner Al Pacino, singer-songwriter James Taylor, R&B singer Mavis Staples, Argentine pianist Martha Argerich and members of the rock band the Eagles are feted by President and Mrs. Obama and others in this ceremony hosted by Stephen Colbert. From Washington, D.C. 9 p.m. CBS
MOVIES
Casablanca Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman star in this Oscar-winning 1942 tale of romance and intrigue set in WWII-era Morocco; with Paul Henreid, Claude Rains, Sydney Greenstreet, Peter Lorre and Dooley Wilson. 1:30 p.m. Turner Classic Movies
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Senior scams; Grace VanderWaal (“America’s Got Talent”) performs; disgusting places in the home; Tilman J. Fertitta (“Billion Dollar Buyer”). (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Author David Zinczenko; social-media personality Cameron Dallas; director Sam Pollard (“Two Trains Runnin’”). (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA Actor Jeffrey Mash; Howard Hewett performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly Dennis Quaid; Sterling K. Brown; co-host Ryan Seacrest. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Queen Latifah; Andy Cohen. 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray 10 a.m. KCAL
The Doctors 11 a.m. KCAL
The Wendy Williams Show 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk LL Cool J. 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show 1 p.m. KTTV
The Real Monica. 1 p.m. KCOP
Steve Harvey Terry Crews; the O’Jays perform; author Greg McKeown (“Essentialism”). 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Whoopi Goldberg; Jessie Graff; WWE superstars John Cena and Nikki and Brie Bella; Savannah Guthrie. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV, midnight KCOP
Dr. Phil 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Justin Timberlake; Gabrielle Union; Leonardo DiCaprio. 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Cheryl Hines. 3 p.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show 3 p.m. KCOP
Tavis Smiley Cyndi Lauper. 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, 11:30 p.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Chris Pratt; Katie Holmes; John Mayer performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Olivia Munn; Martin Freeman; comic Tom Papa. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Dwayne Johnson; Billy Eichner; Dawes performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Dakota Fanning; John Stamos; Shaquille O’Neal. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); Zoey Deutch; Dan Levy. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Tom Ellis; Getter performs; singer Ezra Furman. 1:38 a.m. KNBC
