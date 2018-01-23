WGN America's 'Bellevue' is a chilly murder mystery that offers both charm and nonsense

Paquin plays Annie Ryder, a police detective in the far-north community of Bellevue. (Some wag has altered the name on the "now entering" sign to Hellvue.) We meet her implausibly undercover – implausibly given that this is a place where everyone seems at least vaguely familiar with everyone else – among drug-dealing lowlifes in a sequence that is mostly meant to demonstrate just how far out on a limb she is willing to go to get what she's after. (It also establishes that Bellevue has a drug trade, which will later support a subplot.)