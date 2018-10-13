Review: Second-time 'Charmed": The witches are back and cast a bright spell

It has been pointed out that the original "Charmed" had feminist values, but the new series, which has been developed by “Jane the Virgin” creator Jennie Snyder Urman, wastes no time in making its topical intentions clear. As the episode begins, Marisol, Mel and assorted other students are protesting the reinstatement of a professor accused of sexual assault, and the fact that he is an old coot in a wheelchair will not make you trust him any farther than you could throw him. (“This is not a witch hunt, this is a reckoning,” are the first words you hear in the series, spoken by Marisol)