RuPaul, 'Making a Murderer' and more win at Night 2 of the Creative Arts Emmys

The Creative Arts Emmys held their second night of festivities Sunday, and while the evening offered up a few big winners, with Netflix’s “Making a Murderer” and Fox’s “Grease: Live” each taking home four awards, no series dominated in the way “Game of Thrones” managed the night before when it amassed nine trophies.

“Making a Murderer” garnered awards for writing, directing and editing of a nonfiction program, as well as the Emmy for documentary series.

The Fox musical event “Grease: Live” received Emmys for its production design, lighting and technical direction, along with the trophy for special class program.

Sunday night’s ceremony did confirm what some people have long suspected about host of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” RuPaul Charles: He’s one of the cool kids.

RuPaul took home the Emmy for reality-competition host, his first.

“When I was in ninth grade, I won best Afro and best dancer, and I know I had both, but that's not what won me the award,” RuPaul told The Times in August, when asked about his Emmy nomination. “What won me the award was I was hanging out with a cool crowd of kids. Don't get it twisted, that hasn't changed since junior high school.”

But being one of the cool kids can be nice for a night. Rob Corddry joined RuPaul in the winner’s circle, earning the Emmy for actor in a short form comedy or drama for the final season of “Childrens Hospital.” Patrika Darbo of “Acting Dead” took home the short-form actress award.

Seth MacFarlane earned his third career Emmy Sunday night with his win in voice-over performance for “Family Guy.” MacFarlane won his first Emmy for that same category in 2000.

FX’s animated series “Archer,” recently renewed for three additional season, won animated program for its seventh season, the show’s first win in the category.

Other notable winners from the evening include James Corden’s “The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Prime Time Special,” upsetting Beyoncé’s one-hour HBO film “Lemonade” for variety special, as well as HBO’s “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” which took home prizes for picture editing and writing for a variety series.

The awards took place at the Microsoft Theater in Hollywood. It was the first time the Creative Arts Emmy Awards have expanded to two consecutive nights.

Saturday night’s festivities were dominated by “Game of Thrones,” with “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” also taking home four awards.

The evening also included Amy Poehler’s first-ever Emmy win (a joint prize with Tina Fey for their hosting of the “Saturday Night Live” Christmas episode) and an Emmy win for Peter Scolari of “Girls,” whose nomination in the guest actor category came only after Peter MacNicol of “Veep” had his nomination revoked due to excess screen time.

A complete list of the winners from both nights of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards can be found below.

Saturday night’s winners:

Casting for a limited series, movie or special: “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Casting for a comedy: “Veep”

Casting for a drama series: “Game of Thrones”

Hairstyling for a limited series or movie: “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Hairstyling for a single-camera series: “Downton Abbey”

Creative achievement in interactive media multiplatform storytelling: Archer Scavenger Hunt

Original interactive program: “Henry”

Social TV experience: “@Midnight With Chris Hardwick”

User experience and visual design: Cartoon Network App Experience

Makeup for a limited series or movie (non-prosthetic): “American Horror Story: Hotel”

Makeup for a single-camera series (non-prosthetic): “Game of Thrones”

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series Tina Fey & Amy Poehler, “Saturday Night Live”

Costumes for a contemporary series, limited series or movie: “American Horror Story: Hotel”

Costumes for a period/fantasy series, limited series or movie: “Game of Thrones”

Production eesign for a narrative program (half-hour or less): “Transparent”

Production Design for a narrative contemporary or fantasy program (one hour or more): “Game of Thrones”

Production Design for a Narrative Period Program (one hour or more): “Downton Abbey”

Original main title theme music: “Marvel's Jessica Jones”

Original main title design: “The Man in the High Castle”

Cinematography for a multi-camera series: “Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn”

Cinematography for a limited series or movie: “Fargo”

Cinematography for a single-camera series: “The Man in the High Castle”