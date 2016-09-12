RuPaul, 'Making a Murderer' and more win at Night 2 of the Creative Arts Emmys

The Creative Arts Emmys held their second night of festivities Sunday, and while the evening offered up a few big winners, with Netflix’s “Making a Murderer” and Fox’s “Grease: Live” each taking home four awards, no series dominated in the way “Game of Thrones” managed the night before when it amassed nine trophies.
“Making a Murderer” garnered awards for writing, directing and editing of a nonfiction program, as well as the Emmy for documentary series.
The Fox musical event “Grease: Live” received Emmys for its production design, lighting and technical direction, along with the trophy for special class program.
Sunday night’s ceremony did confirm what some people have long suspected about host of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” RuPaul Charles: He’s one of the cool kids.
RuPaul took home the Emmy for reality-competition host, his first.
“When I was in ninth grade, I won best Afro and best dancer, and I know I had both, but that's not what won me the award,” RuPaul told The Times in August, when asked about his Emmy nomination. “What won me the award was I was hanging out with a cool crowd of kids. Don't get it twisted, that hasn't changed since junior high school.”
But being one of the cool kids can be nice for a night. Rob Corddry joined RuPaul in the winner’s circle, earning the Emmy for actor in a short form comedy or drama for the final season of “Childrens Hospital.” Patrika Darbo of “Acting Dead” took home the short-form actress award.
Seth MacFarlane earned his third career Emmy Sunday night with his win in voice-over performance for “Family Guy.” MacFarlane won his first Emmy for that same category in 2000.
FX’s animated series “Archer,” recently renewed for three additional season, won animated program for its seventh season, the show’s first win in the category.
Other notable winners from the evening include James Corden’s “The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Prime Time Special,” upsetting Beyoncé’s one-hour HBO film “Lemonade” for variety special, as well as HBO’s “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” which took home prizes for picture editing and writing for a variety series.
The awards took place at the Microsoft Theater in Hollywood. It was the first time the Creative Arts Emmy Awards have expanded to two consecutive nights.
Saturday night’s festivities were dominated by “Game of Thrones,” with “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” also taking home four awards.
The evening also included Amy Poehler’s first-ever Emmy win (a joint prize with Tina Fey for their hosting of the “Saturday Night Live” Christmas episode) and an Emmy win for Peter Scolari of “Girls,” whose nomination in the guest actor category came only after Peter MacNicol of “Veep” had his nomination revoked due to excess screen time.
A complete list of the winners from both nights of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards can be found below.
Saturday night’s winners:
Casting for a limited series, movie or special: “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”
Casting for a comedy: “Veep”
Casting for a drama series: “Game of Thrones”
Hairstyling for a limited series or movie: “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”
Hairstyling for a single-camera series: “Downton Abbey”
Creative achievement in interactive media multiplatform storytelling: Archer Scavenger Hunt
Original interactive program: “Henry”
Social TV experience: “@Midnight With Chris Hardwick”
User experience and visual design: Cartoon Network App Experience
Makeup for a limited series or movie (non-prosthetic): “American Horror Story: Hotel”
Makeup for a single-camera series (non-prosthetic): “Game of Thrones”
Guest Actress in a Comedy Series Tina Fey & Amy Poehler, “Saturday Night Live”
Costumes for a contemporary series, limited series or movie: “American Horror Story: Hotel”
Costumes for a period/fantasy series, limited series or movie: “Game of Thrones”
Production eesign for a narrative program (half-hour or less): “Transparent”
Production Design for a narrative contemporary or fantasy program (one hour or more): “Game of Thrones”
Production Design for a Narrative Period Program (one hour or more): “Downton Abbey”
Original main title theme music: “Marvel's Jessica Jones”
Original main title design: “The Man in the High Castle”
Cinematography for a multi-camera series: “Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn”
Cinematography for a limited series or movie: “Fargo”
Cinematography for a single-camera series: “The Man in the High Castle”
Governors Award: “American Idol”
Music direction: “Danny Elfman's Music From the Films of Tim Burton”
Music composition for a limited series, movie or special (original dramatic score): “The Night Manager”
Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score )“Mr. Robot”
Original music and lyrics: “The Hunting Ground”
Stunt coordination for a comedy series or a variety program: “Shameless”
Stunt coordination for a drama series, limited series or movie: “Game of Thrones”
Special visual effects: “Game of Thrones”
Special visual effects in a supporting role: “Sherlock: The Abominable Bride (Masterpiece)”
Guest actor in a comedy series: Peter Scolari, “Girls”
Single-camera picture editing for a comedy series: “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”
Single-camera picture editing for a limited series or movie: “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”
Multi-camera picture editing for a comedy series: “The Big Bang Theory”
Sound editing for a series: “Black Sails”
Sound editing for a limited series, movie or special: “Fargo”
Guest actor in a drama series: Hank Azaria, “Ray Donovan”
Sound mixing for a comedy or drama series (one-hour): “Game of Thrones”
Sound mixing for a comedy or drama series (half-hour) and animation: “Mozart in the Jungle”
Sound mixing for a limited series or movie: “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”
Commercial: Love Has No Labels
Interactive program: “The Late Late Show With James Corden”
Narrator: Keith David, “Jackie Robinson”
Children's program: “It's Your 50th Christmas, Charlie Brown!”
Guest actress in a drama series: Margo Martindale, “The Americans”
Sunday night’s winners:
Host for a reality or reality competition program: RuPaul Charles, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
Documentary series: “Making a Murderer”
Documentary or nonfiction special: “What Happened, Miss Simone?”
Exceptional merit in documentary filmmaking: “Cartel Land” and “Jim: The James Foley Story” (tie)
Writing for a variety series: “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”
Directing for a variety series: Ryan McFaul, “Inside Amy Schumer”
Variety special: “The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Prime Time Special”
Writing for a nonfiction program: Moira Demos and Laura Ricciardi, “Making a Murderer”
Directing for a nonfiction program: Moira Demos and Laura Ricciardi, “Making a Murderer”
Editing for a nonfiction program: Moira Demos, “Making a Murderer”
Character voice-over performance: Seth MacFarlane, “Family Guy”
Short form animated program: “Robot Chicken”
Animated program: “Archer”
Lighting design/lighting direction for a variety special: “Grease: Live”
Lighting design/lighting direction for variety series: “The Voice”
Picture editing for variety programming: “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”
Sound mixing for a variety series or special: “Danny Elfman‘s Music From the Films of Tim Burton”
Short form comedy or drama series: “Childrens Hospital”
Short form variety series: “Park Bench With Steve Buscemi”
Short form nonfiction or reality series: “Inside Look: The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”
Picture editing for an unstructured reality program: “Project Greenlight”
Picture editing for a structured or competition reality program: “Who Do You Think You Are?”
Costumes for variety, nonfiction or reality programming: “The Wiz Live!”
Actor in a short form comedy or drama: Rob Corddry, “Childrens Hospital”
Production design for a variety, nonfiction, event or award Special: “Grease: Live”
Production eesign for a variety, nonfiction, reality or reality-competition series: “Portlandia”
Cinematography for a nonfiction program: “Cartel Land”
Sound editing for a nonfiction program (single or multi-camera): “Cartel Land”
Sound Mixing for a nonfiction program (single or multi-camera): “Vice”
Hairstyling for multi-camera series or special: “Saturday Night Live”
Makeup for a multi-camera series or special: “Key & Peele”
Actress in a short form comedy or drama series: Patrika Darbo, “Acting Dead”
Technical direction, camerawork, video control for a limited series, movie or special: “Grease: Live”
Technical eirection, camerawork, video control for a series: “Dancing With the Stars”
Unstructured reality program: “Born This Way”
Cinematography for a reality program: “Life Below Zero”
Structured reality program: “Shark Tank”
Choreography: Quest Crew, “America’s Best Dance Crew” and Kathryn Burns, “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” (tie)
Special class program: “Grease: Live”
Information series or special: “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown”
