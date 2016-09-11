Amy Poehler finally wins and 'Game of Thrones' wins big at the Creative Arts Emmys

Amy Poehler has lost out on winning an Emmy a frustrating 16 times. But nomination No. 17 proved to be her lucky number Saturday, making her win one of the highlights of the first night of the Creative Arts Emmys,

Poehler finally took home a statue for best comedy series guest actress alongside Tina Fey for their stint hosting the Christmas episode of “Saturday Night Live.” The duo’s win marked the first time in Emmy history that joint winners have been awarded for an acting category.

Another twist came during the evening when Peter Scolari won for guest actor in a comedy series for “Girls.” When Emmy nominations were announced July 14, Scolari was not among the names called.

Peter MacNicol of “Veep” had his nomination in the category revoked because he appeared in too many episodes during Season 5 to retain guest actor status.

Meanwhile, HBO’s fantasy powerhouse “Game of Thrones” was the big winner in the technical categories, nabbing nine awards including drama series casting, makeup and costuming.

The wins come a week before the main ceremony for the Primetime Emmy Awards.

The nine awards for “Game of Thrones” is one more than the series earned at the Creative Arts Emmys last year, even as its overall nominations for this year’s Emmy Awards are down from 2015 — 23 to last year’s 24.

Other big winners from the night include FX’s “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” which nabbed four awards for limited series, including casting and hair styling.

HBO took home the most Emmys of any network during Saturday night’s ceremony with 11, but FX also had plenty to celebrate with 10 awards, with “American Horror Story: Hotel” and “Fargo” both garnering multiple statues.

Included in FX’s haul was the award for guest actress in a drama series, won by Margo Martindale of “The Americans” for the second consecutive year.

Hank Azaria of Showtime’s “Ray Donovan” took home the award for guest actor in a drama series.

Though not televised live, the Creative Arts Emmys, which is largely dedicated to those who work behind the scenes, will be aired in edited fashion at 8 p.m. Saturday on FXX.

The Primetime Emmy Awards will air live on ABC at 4 p.m. Sept. 18.

A complete list of winners from the first night of the Creative Arts Emmys can be found below. The second night of festivities is scheduled to take place later Sunday.

Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series, Movie or Special “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy “Veep”

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series “Game of Thrones”

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Limited Series or Movie “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Single-Camera Series “Downton Abbey”

Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media Multiplatform Storytelling Archer Scavenger Hunt

Original Interactive Program Henry

Social TV Experience “@Midnight with Chris Hardwick”

User Experience and Visual Design Cartoon Network App Experience

Outstanding Makeup for a Limited Series or Movie (Non-Prosthetic) “American Horror Story: Hotel”

Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic) “Game of Thrones”

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series Tina Fey & Amy Poehler

Outstanding Costumes for a Contemporary Series, Limited Series or Movie “American Horror Story: Hotel”

Outstanding Costumes for a Period/Fantasy Series, Limited Series or Movie “Game of Thrones”

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour or Less) “Transparent”

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More) “Game of Thrones”

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period Program (One Hour or More) “Downton Abbey”

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music “Marvel's Jessica Jones”

Outstanding Original Main Title Design “The Man in the High Castle”

Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series “Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn”

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie “Fargo”

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series “The Man in the High Castle”

Governors Award “American Idol”

Outstanding Music Direction “Danny Elfman's Music from the Films of Tim Burton”

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score) “The Night Manager”

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score) “Mr. Robot”

Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics “The Hunting Ground”

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or a Variety Program “Shameless”