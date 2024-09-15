‘The Bear’ actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach wins Emmy for the second year in a row

“The Bear” actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach wins an Emmy for the second year in a row.

On the menu at the Emmy Awards: more trophies for “The Bear.”

Supporting actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach won for his performance for the second year in a row.

Created by Christopher Storer, who serves as showrunner alongside Joanna Calo, the hectic yet meditative FX series centers on Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), a talented but troubled chef who transforms his family sandwich shop into a fine dining establishment.

“The Bear” entered this year’s Emmys race with 23 nominations , making it the most-nominated comedy series in a single year (surpassing “30 Rock,” which collected 22 nominations in 2009).

The show’s nominations included lead actor Jeremy Allen White, lead actress Ayo Edebiri, and supporting performers Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and, as well as two nominations for directing (Storer and Ramy Youssef) and one for writing (Storer and Calo).

At the Creative Arts Emmys, the series took home guest acting awards for Jon Bernthal and Jamie Lee Curtis — both for their performances in the chaotic Season 2 episode “Fishes” — as well as casting, cinematography, picture editing, sound editing and sound mixing.

“To be the source of someone’s pain is very difficult,” Curtis said in her acceptance speech of her anxiety-inducing character. “And yet, to watch this group of people come together — both the kitchen family and the family-family — and work it out, it’s astonishing to me that I get this opportunity at this point in my life.”

“Chris Storer is the chef,” she added, “and every single person — every crew member, every actor, every editor, those f—ing kitchen timers — they’re the ingredients of this beautiful, beautiful, beautiful piece of television.”

