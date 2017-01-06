Key & Peele bring back Obama's anger translator, roast Trump on 'The Daily Show'

Among the many losses that come with the end of the Obama administration, the comedy duo of Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele will also retire one of the most popular sketches from their series “Key & Peele.”

Airing for five seasons on Comedy Central, the show took on all manner of pop culture, but one of the duo’s signature bits featured Peele as a level-headed President Obama addressing the country while being flanked by Key’s Luther, who acted out the president’s often unhinged internal monologue. The recurring sketch was also one of Obama’s favorites, and Key even reprised his role at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Key and Peele ended the show in 2015, but on Thursday night’s “Daily Show With Trevor Noah,” Key appeared as a guest to introduce a final farewell address written by “Key & Peele” executive producer Jay Martel.

“The American people have spoken,” Peele’s Obama said, but Luther quickly countered. “Don’t you understand?” he howled. “This is how ‘The Hunger Games’ start.”

“Apparently orange is the new black,” he added.

If there’s any consolation for Key and Peele fans, it’s Luther’s promise to the president-elect: “I’ve got my eye on you,” he said, referencing Trump’s language in the vulgar “Access Hollywood” hot-mike recording that circulated before the election.

Watch the video here, but, fair warning, it includes the occasional NSFW language you might expect from a basic cable late night comedy show.

