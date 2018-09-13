'Murphy Brown,' 'The Conners' and 40 more shows premiering on the small screen this fall

God Friended Me (CBS). "Joan of Arcadia" with a touch of "Wonderfalls," for the Facebook generations. Brandon Micheal Hall (“The Mayor”) is a loudly self-professed atheist who gets a friend request from "God" – probably the actual God – and is led into situations that can't be coincidental because they are all arranged by the writers. Violett Beane (“The Flash”) is the journalist whose path runs back and forth across his; Joe Morton (“Scandal”) plays his father — a reverend, wouldn’t you know it!