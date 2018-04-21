'Grey’s Anatomy' picked up for 15th season

Olivia Pope and "Scandal" may have fought their final battle this week, but "Grey's Anatomy" lives on.
ABC announced Friday that the medical drama set at a Seattle teaching hospital will return for a 15th season next year. The series, which, like "Scandal," was created by Shonda Rhimes, is the longest-running scripted drama currently airing on the network and, with this season, will tie NBC's similarly influential "ER" for longevity.
"'Grey's Anatomy' has a special place in my heart, and millions of viewers feel the same way," ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey said in a statement. "Thanks to fiercely loyal fans who have been on this journey since the beginning, and new generations of viewers who continue to discover the joy and drama of Grey Sloan Memorial, the show is as strong as ever."
Since its debut in 2005, "Grey's" has helped make stars of original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Katherine Heigl, Sandra Oh and "Dr. McDreamy" Patrick Dempsey. Of that cast, Pompeo, who plays title character Meredith Grey, Justin Chambers, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. remain.
The 14th season of the series continues to earn strong ratings for ABC, which ranks the show as the network's top drama among the 18-to-49 demographic.
