Kelly Monaco and ‘General Hospital’ are parting ways, but some fans aren’t ready to let go

“General Hospital” will part ways this fall with longtime star Kelly Monaco after more than 20 years, in a move that some online fans are dubbing “disrespectful.”

The Times confirmed Tuesday that Monaco, who starred as Sam McCall since 2003, will leave the series after her character is written off. Soap Opera Network broke the news on Monaco’s exit on Monday, reporting that the actor was “blindsided” by the decision.

Monaco’s “General Hospital” tenure spans more than two decades and upwards of 2,200 episodes, with healthy handfuls of soap opera twists. She has two Daytime Emmy nominations to show for her time in the “General Hospital” franchise, including one nomination for her work as a different character in the spinoff series “Port Charles.”

As news of Monaco’s exit spread online, fans shared memorable moments from the actor’s “General Hospital” run, including an on-screen romance with co-star Steve Burton‘s character Jason Morgan and an emotional moment with late co-star Sonya Eddy. Fans’ tributes also came with hashtags “#NoKellyNoGH” and “#IStandWithKelly,” and calls for “General Hospital” to keep Monaco on the show.

“The amount of disrespect Kelly Monaco and many women cast [on] Port Charles gets is ridiculous. This is awful,” one fan tweeted Monday on X (formerly Twitter). “Sam is one of the best characters and the disservice the writers have given the character is why this ship is sailing. Making this right!”

“I’m extremely confident that #gh is offically on it’s way out and now dug the last foot of their grave,” another fan wrote. “Giving Kelly Monaco the boot after 21 years and several recent years of completely sidelining her character and beyond capable talent is absolutely disgusting behavior.”

Numerous fans channeled their support for Monaco into a Change.org petition to keep her on “GH” that has garnered more than 1,400 signatures since its creation Monday.

“By signing this petition, you are standing with thousands of General Hospital fans in preserving a valuable part of the show’s history,” the petition said. “It’s time to respect the dedication and emotional investment of viewers who have dedicated their time and heart into the character and actress.”

Amid the seemingly endless online requests for “General Hospital” to reconsider its decision, one X user urged viewers to think of the bigger picture.

“Fans wanting #GH cancelled because GH fired Kelly Monaco is insane. Wishing 1000’s of folks lose their jobs because a fave actor was let go makes no sense and is why [the powers that be] at these shows do not take fans seriously.”

ABC, which broadcasts “General Hospital,” did not respond to The Times’ request for comment. A representative for Monaco could not be reached.

Monaco, who hosted a “General Hospital” fan club event in Glendale earlier this month, has not yet addressed her exit and the surrounding backlash on social media. Monaco, celebrating her 20th anniversary on the series, told Soap Opera Digest in 2023, “GH is such a legendary show and I consider it my second home.”

She added: “Every day when I drive to the lot, I am just so honored to be part of it.”