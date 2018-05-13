NBC's fall schedule: Robert Zemeckis' 'Manifest' and a rescued 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' lead a mix of old and new

NBC's upcoming fall schedule will feature a mix of the new and the familiar.
The network, which will make a formal presentation of its new slate Monday to advertisers to launch the annual upfront week for the major broadcast TV networks, announced several new series, including a drama from "Back to the Future" director Robert Zemeckis. NBC will also rely on established hits, including "The Voice," "This Is Us" and its stable of dramas produced by Dick Wolf
One of those familiar elements that the network will count on is a comedy from a rival network. NBC is picking up "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," the police comedy starring Andy Samberg that was canceled last week by Fox after five seasons. The ouster of the series, which is produced by NBC's corporate sibling Universal Television, sparked a social media uproar from fans, sparking speculation that the show had enough momentum for life on another network.
"Ever since we sold this show to Fox, I've regretted letting it get away," said NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt in a statement released Saturday. He elaborated Sunday in a conference call on the decision to pick up the show, describing the series as a "missing piece of the puzzle" for the network's comedy lineup.
"We're thrilled to have it," he said, adding that he hoped the vocal online support the show received after its cancellation would result in solid ratings.
Scheduled for midseason with a return date to be determined, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" will be the third series on the NBC slate from producer Michael Schur. He is executive producer of "The Good Place," which returns for its third season on Thursday nights, and the new series "Abby's," a midseason sitcom starring Natalie Morales ("The Grinder") that centers around an unlicensed backyard bar.
The network will use its returning singing competition "The Voice" as a Monday lead-in for "Manifest," a Zemeckis-produced mystery-drama that focuses on a passenger flight that disappears and returns five years later. "The Voice" will also return on Tuesday nights, leading into the hit drama "This Is Us" and a new medical drama, "New Amsterdam," starring Ryan Eggold ("The Blacklist").
A new comedy, "I Feel Bad," from executive producer Amy Poehler, will join the Thursday comedy lineup headed by the fourth season of "Superstore" and the second season of the rebooted "Will & Grace." "I Feel Bad," created by Aseem Barta ("Scrubs"), stars Sarayu Blue ("Blockers") as a working mother trying to have it all.
Capping off Thursday is Wolf's durable procedural "Law & Order: SVU," which will start its 20th season, placing it alongside the original "Law & Order" and "Gunsmoke" as the longest-running live-action TV drama series.
The network also is revamping its entire Wednesday lineup to the Wolf-produced "Chicago Trilogy," which includes the dramas "Chicago Fire," "Chicago Med" and "Chicago P.D."
"We thought it was a really nice way to energize a Wednesday," Greenblatt said during the conference call.
The crime drama "Blindspot" will return for its fourth season on Friday at 8 p.m., followed by the returning supernatural series "Midnight, Texas" and "Dateline: NBC." On Sunday, "Sunday Night Football" continues its run for fall.
The network also emphasized the changing, full-calendar nature of television in its conference call, calling attention to its slate of midseason shows that include the second season of half-hour comedy "A.P. Bio," and new dramas "The InBetween," "The Enemy Within" and "The Village."
"The Blacklist" will also return for its sixth year in midseason, along with Jennifer Lopez's "World of Dance" and the drama "Good Girls," which will both air Sundays after the NFL season.
Other midseason shows include a spinoff of its reality show "America's Got Talent" called "America's Got Talent: The Champions," which will feature some returning contestants from the series as well as judge Simon Cowell of "American Idol" fame, and "Ellen's Game of Games" from Ellen DeGeneres.
Joining the midseason lineup is "The Titan Games," a physical competition series co-produced by action star Dwayne ("The Rock") Johnson, Dany Garcia and the creators of "American Ninja Warrior."
Shows not returning include the military drama "The Brave," the small-screen adaptation of the action franchise "Taken," "Rise," "The Night Shift" and the Tina Fey-produced comedy "Great News," which was canceled after two seasons.
