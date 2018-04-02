NBC's 'Jesus Christ Superstar Live' shouldn't have worked. Here's why it did

It was Legend, Bareilles and Dixon who carried most of the production. Lending their pristine voices to the key Jesus and Mary Magdalene numbers so many of us remember being slaughtered in our high school productions of the play were Legend and Bareilles, whose names are more akin with the pop charts than the theater (though Bareilles just finished a Broadway run as the star of "Waitress," the musical for which she wrote the Tony-nominated original score). The two singers weren't as animated as the multiple dancers and performers who shared the stage, but they brought the songs to life for a modern audience without forsaking the original charm of the numbers.