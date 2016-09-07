Thursday's TV Highlights: 'NFL Football' on NBC

SERIES

Beauty and the Beast Vincent (Jay Ryan) is pushed to his limits under interrogation in the fantasy drama’s penultimate episode; Kristin Kreuk also stars. 9 p.m. KTLA

Chopped Teams of twins compete on a new episode of the culinary competition. 9 p.m. Food Network

Flip or Flop Tarek and Christina scope out a Riverside fixer-upper with a big backyard and impressive views in this new episode of the home-makeover series. 9 p.m. HGTV

Unraveled This true-crime series about illicit schemes gone horribly wrong offers its season finale. 9 p.m. Investigation Discovery

Finding Prince Charming Thirteen gay men vie for the attention and affections of an Atlanta-based interior designer in this new, first-of-its-kind dating show hosted by former ’NSYNC member Lance Bass. 9 p.m. Logo, VH1

The Real Housewives of Melbourne The ladies visit Dubai in the United Arab Emirates in this new episode of the reality show. 10 p.m. Bravo

I Love Kellie Pickler The country star and former “American Idol” contestant drives an Uber around Nashville hoping to raise money for charity on a new episode of her reality series. 10 p.m. CMT

Better Things “Louie’s” Pamela Adlon stars as a working actress and single mother in this new sitcom she co-created with her frequent costar and collaborator Louis C.K. 10 p.m. FX

MOVIES

A Girl Like Grace A teenage girl (Ryan Destiny) from an unstable home comes of age in a small Mississippi town in this poignant 2015 indie drama; Meagan Good, “NYPD Blue’s” Garcelle Beauvais and “The Cosby Show’s” Raven-Symoné also star. 8 p.m. BET

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Leigh Gallagher; George Eads; Nirav Tolia. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Dana Carvey; Allyson Felix; Jill’s Steals and Deals; Martha Stewart; Haylie Duff; Lauren Alaina performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Fashion designer Tom Ford; Nick Viall (“The Bachelor”). (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Ross Matthews (“Hollywood Today”); Mark Feuerstein. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live with Kelly Meg Ryan (“Ithaca”); George Eads; Anderson Cooper. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Libertarian presidential nominee Gary Johnson. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Steve Harvey Dolly Parton; Myron Mixon. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A homeless alcoholic lives on the streets with her ex-con baby daddy. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Eddie Murphy (“Mr. Church”); Orlando shooting survivor Tony Marrero; Alessia Cara performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Diversity in the foreign service. 5:30 p.m. KOCE

Tavis Smiley Robert Hines, Warehouse Workers for Justice; Kshama Sawant. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Howard Schultz, Starbucks. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Charlie Rose (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ariana Grande; Russell Westbrook. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jessica Alba; Bradley Whitford; Travis Scott performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Tom Hanks; Kaleo performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Michael Sheen; Gavin DeGraw performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Molly Shannon; Chris Kelly; Cenk Uygur (“The Young Turks”); Nate Morton performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Wagner Moura; DIIV performs; Cameron Esposito. (N) 1:37 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

NFL Kickoff Special: Football Night in America Bob Costas and company preview the 2016 NFL season. 4:30 p.m. NBC

NFL Football The NFL season officially gets underway with a rematch of last year’s Super Bowl. Quarterback Cam Newton leads the Panthers into Denver to take on defending champs the Broncos. 5:30 p.m. NBC

Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes

Click here to download

TV listings for the week of Sept. 4 - 10, 2016 in PDF format

This week's TV Movies