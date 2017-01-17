In honor of her 95th birthday, watch 10 of Betty White's golden TV moments

After a year that claimed many of Hollywood’s brightest and best, it seemed near miraculous that our beloved Betty White — America’s grandmother, if you will — made it through 2016 unscathed.

The golden girl of television celebrated her 95th birthday Tuesday, even without the help of a fan’s GoFundMe campaign dedicated to protecting her. Now is the the perfect time to rewind and revisit some of White’s most memorable TV appearances, going back to the early 1950s.

Thank you for being a friend, Betty.

“Life With Elizabeth” (1953)

White, along with George Tibbles and Don Fedderson, created “Life with Elizabeth,” a collection of comedic shorts about the life of a married couple. The series starred White and made her one of Hollywood’s first female producers.

“The Betty White Show” (1954)

Though White would have another show with the same name later in life, this iteration was a daily talk show on NBC.

“What’s My Line?” (1963)

Appearing with husband Allen Ludden, White made a cameo on this episode of “What’s My Line?” just nine days after the two were wed in June 1963. They were married until his death in 1981, and in Tuesday’s interview with Katie Couric, White called Ludden “the love of my life.”

“The Mary Tyler Moore Show” (1974)

This clip from a Season 5 episode of “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” features White as Sue Ann Nivens — a role for which she won two Emmy awards — auditioning for a new job at the television studio.

“The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” (1979)

During his lengthy run hosting “The Tonight Show,” Johnny Carson had a wealth of recurring comedians on to perform sketches with him, and White was one of the best. Here’s Johnny (and Betty) in an Adam and Eve sketch so popular that they reprised it two years later.

“The Golden Girls” (1989)

Modern audiences likely know White for her iconic turn as the kind, if dim, Rose Nylund on the long-running NBC sitcom “The Golden Girls.” In this clip, Rose, along with roommates Blanche (Rue McClanahan) and Dorothy (Bea Arthur), want to make sure they’re fully protected as they head out on holiday.

“The Golden Girls” (1992)

Here’s another classic “Golden Girls” moment that highlights White and Arthur’s delightful comedic chemistry, as Dorothy struggles to confess a transgression to Rose.

Snickers Super Bowl commercial (2010)

At perhaps the height of her late-career resurgence in 2010, White not only hosted “Saturday Night Live,” she also starred in a rough-and-tumble Super Bowl commercial for Snickers.

“Conan” (2012)

Shortly after her 90th birthday, White appeared on “Conan” and contemplated lying about her age. But White looked (and still looks) so good that a VIP took time to write a letter requesting her long-form birth certificate.

“The Late Late Show With James Corden” (2016)

It seems that White’s sense of humor is only improving with age. Watch her last year just before she turned 94 as James Corden orchestrates a sketch called “Is Betty White Older Than?”

