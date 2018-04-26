Find out how Meghan Markle bid farewell to 'Suits' ahead of royal wedding

Ahead of her highly anticipated royal wedding, Meghan Markle said "I do," and farewell, Wednesday on the Season 7 finale of USA Network's "Suits."
In the two-hour finale, Markle's character, Rachel Zane, married her longtime love Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams). The episode marked the last for both Markle and Adams, whose characters were written out of the legal drama after accepting an offer to run a firm in Seattle that specialized in class-action lawsuits against Fortune 500 companies.
"If we're ever going to do something like this in our lives, now's the time," Rachel told Mike in the finale about making the jump (literally) from New York to Seattle.
Markle's rushed TV wedding, moved up six weeks to accommodate their move across the country from New York, will no doubt be in stark contrast to her heavily hyped and carefully planned royal nuptials to Prince Harry, set to take place May 19 at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. Markle's exit from "Suits" comes as she prepares to retire from acting altogether to focus on her humanitarian work and her new duties as a member of the British royal family.
Markle's wedding attire will also no doubt differ from that of her character's. Rachel opted to show some skin on her big day with a white dress that sported a low back and also allowed her to show off her shoulders. Meanwhile, Rachel wore her hair simple, straight and down.
"You're the husband I've always wanted and I can't wait to begin our adventure together," Rachel told Mike in her vows.
(Note: No episodic photos of Markle from the big day were made available to the press. In the captions of the photos released from the episode, USA Network stated, "Unfortunately we do not have any images showing her face at this time." Maybe so as not to steal thunder from the royal wedding?)
But while Rachel may have left Specter Litt, another member of the Zane family will be taking her spot. As part of an effort to save the firm, Rachel's father, Robert (Wendell Pierce), agreed to join the firm as a name partner.
Piece, who will continue to recur next season, is just one component of a bigger cast shakeup on "Suits'" going into Season 8. Dule Hill, who began recurring in Season 7, has been promoted to series regular. And Katherine Heigl will join the cast full time, playing another new partner, Samantha Wheeler.
Although Markle's acting days may be behind her, her time in the spotlight is just beginning. In addition to the countless news specials in the pipeline, her relationship with Prince Harry is even getting the Lifetime movie treatment with the upcoming telecast "Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance."
But while all eyes might be on Meghan and Harry's big day, it's nice to know that Rachel and Mike got to have their happily ever after as well.