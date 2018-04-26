Find out how Meghan Markle bid farewell to 'Suits' ahead of royal wedding

Markle's rushed TV wedding, moved up six weeks to accommodate their move across the country from New York, will no doubt be in stark contrast to her heavily hyped and carefully planned royal nuptials to Prince Harry, set to take place May 19 at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. Markle's exit from "Suits" comes as she prepares to retire from acting altogether to focus on her humanitarian work and her new duties as a member of the British royal family.