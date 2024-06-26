Danielle Olivera is ending her ‘Summer House’ stay ahead of Bravo show’s ninth season

Danielle Olivera, a “Summer House” cast member since 2018, announced Tuesday that she won’t return for Season 9 of the Bravo reality show.

Bravo reality star Danielle Olivera has released a “heartbreaking” message to her fans announcing that she will not be returning as a full-time cast member for the ninth season of “Summer House.”

“This decision didn’t come without a tremendous amount of thought,” she wrote Tuesday on Instagram. “If I can’t put 100% of myself into filming, genuinely and authentically, it really doesn’t feel right doing it in a full time capacity.”

Olivera made her first appearance on the show when Season 2 premiered in 2018 and has been a series regular since then. “Summer House” follows a group of friends who share a house together on weekends between Memorial Day and Labor Day, indulging in the pleasures of luxury and booze, with a little drama on top.

Advertisement

Along the way she launched a mobile app, Donne, which, according to the company, helps users manage their “digital wardrobes,” send outfits and lookbooks to friends, get daily styling recommendations and even hire a professional to help with everyday needs.

In her Instagram post, Olivera also expressed her desire to focus on things that are more important to her: “Right now, I need to protect and prioritize the things that matter most to me — my company, my people, and of course myself.”

Bravo announced in May that “Summer House” will be returning. While the official cast has yet to be announced, Olivera concluded her message on a positive note: “I’ll be rooting for another incredible season from my Summer House fam.”