Advertisement
Television

Danielle Olivera is ending her ‘Summer House’ stay ahead of Bravo show’s ninth season

A woman with dark hair wearing a brown vest and smiling in front of a black background with pink letters
Danielle Olivera, a “Summer House” cast member since 2018, announced Tuesday that she won’t return for Season 9 of the Bravo reality show.
(Charles Sykes / Invision / Associated Press)
By Asia Moore
Share via

Bravo reality star Danielle Olivera has released a “heartbreaking” message to her fans announcing that she will not be returning as a full-time cast member for the ninth season of “Summer House.”

“This decision didn’t come without a tremendous amount of thought,” she wrote Tuesday on Instagram. “If I can’t put 100% of myself into filming, genuinely and authentically, it really doesn’t feel right doing it in a full time capacity.”

Olivera made her first appearance on the show when Season 2 premiered in 2018 and has been a series regular since then. “Summer House” follows a group of friends who share a house together on weekends between Memorial Day and Labor Day, indulging in the pleasures of luxury and booze, with a little drama on top.

Advertisement
An illustration of Andy Cohen

Hollywood Inc.

For Subscribers

Andy Cohen turned Bravo into a cable powerhouse. Now the ‘king of reality TV’ faces his own drama

Bravo and the producers of shows such as “Real Housewives” face a slew of allegations and lawsuits claiming bullying, harassment and unfair labor practices.

April 3, 2024

Along the way she launched a mobile app, Donne, which, according to the company, helps users manage their “digital wardrobes,” send outfits and lookbooks to friends, get daily styling recommendations and even hire a professional to help with everyday needs.

In her Instagram post, Olivera also expressed her desire to focus on things that are more important to her: “Right now, I need to protect and prioritize the things that matter most to me — my company, my people, and of course myself.”

Bravo announced in May that “Summer House” will be returning. While the official cast has yet to be announced, Olivera concluded her message on a positive note: “I’ll be rooting for another incredible season from my Summer House fam.”

More to Read

TelevisionEntertainment & ArtsBreaking News
Asia Moore

Asia Moore is a reporting intern on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk, covering entertainment news. She is a senior at Florida A&M University studying broadcast journalism and serves as the lead news editor for the Famuan and produces for the school’s news channel, FAMU TV-20.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement