Sara Ramirez files for divorce from husband Ryan DeBolt six years after they separated

Sara Ramirez cited “irreconcilable differences” in their petition to divorce husband Ryan DeBolt, filed Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Sara Ramirez and Ryan DeBolt are ending their marriage, more than six years after first going separate ways.

Ramirez, known for “And Just Like That” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” filed a petition for divorce Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, The Times confirmed.

Ramirez, 48, married DeBolt, 43, in July 2012 and attributed the divorce to “irreconcilable differences,” according to court documents. Ramirez requested that the court abide by the prenuptial agreement they made with DeBolt and terminate the court’s ability to award support to either party.

A representative for Ramirez did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

Ramirez and DeBolt separated Jan. 1, 2018, but did not publicly announce their split until 2021. In a post from their since-deleted Instagram account, Ramirez announced, “Ryan and I are no longer together,” E! News reported.

They reportedly added: “We remain loving and supportive in how we are choosing to forge our new individual paths. Thank you for holding space around our choices and respecting our families’ privacy as we navigate this process on our own terms.”

Ramirez shared the missive about their love life after they came out in August 2020 as nonbinary. Ramirez previously came out as bisexual in 2016.

For HBO’s “Sex and the City” reboot “And Just Like That,” Ramirez embraced their nonbinary identity to play divisive comedian Che Diaz. Ramirez will not return for Season 3 of the show.

Chatter about Ramirez’s “And Just Like That” exit began in January when they announced on Instagram that they were no longer part of the production. They implied in since-deleted posts that their support for Palestinians amid Israel’s war with Hamas played a role in their departure.

In their posts, Ramirez wrote that decision makers in Hollywood are “making black lists of actors and workers who post anything in support of Palestinians and Gaza to ensure they will not work again.”

They added: “It’s wild how performative so many in Hollywood are.”

Times researcher Valerie Hood contributed to this report.