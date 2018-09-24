Hollywood shows solidarity with Kavanaugh accuser Ford in walkout

Hollywood made its faces seen Monday morning as people took to the sidewalks in an organized walkout to stand behind Brett M. Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford and to support survivors of sexual assault.

For Monday’s walkout, orchestrated by Time’s Up, people were encouraged to wear black and walk out of wherever they were at 10 a.m. PDT in a silent show of support.

Ford, 51, a psychology professor at Palo Alto University, has been under siege since accusing Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her more than 30 years ago. She has received death threats and been forced from her home, according to her lawyers.

“There was a time when business as usual could continue amid credible allegations of sexual violence,” the Time’s Up organization said in a statement last week. “But that era has ended forever.”

Social media quickly filled with examples of celebrity participants in the movement, including Debra Messing, Emmy Rossum and Kerry Washington.

Ford will testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

