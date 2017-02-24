Costume designers and guests dress the part for the Costume Designers Guild Awards

Doing what they do best, costume designers whipped up looks that not only killed on the red carpet but also told a story about character and craft.

As the nominees and the stars they dress walked the red carpet at the 19th Costume Designers Guild Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Tuesday, they revealed telling details about their clothes.

Distinguished Service award winner Lois DeArmond sported American Duchess reproduction 1860s boots; Bob Mackie’s diamond initial “B” pin was a gift from Bernadette Peters; and Arianne Phillips wore the lone surviving artifact from her great-great grandmother, a brooch. Many called in favors from the vast network of artisans they rely on to dye, bedazzle, tailor and weave cloth and thread into compelling stories for the rest of us to enjoy.

Nickolaus Brown, president of the Motion Picture Costumers IATSE Local 705, added a gold lamé ascot to accent his Mr. Turk brocade dinner jacket and matching melon shorts. “I made it yesterday!” he said.

Here are some of the standout looks:

Jane Fonda

Jane Fonda walked the red carpet with Lily Tomlin, her friend, co-presenter and “Grace and Frankie” costar. Fonda showed just how to strike a pose in her dramatic Atelier Versace black, off-shoulder gown.

Ami Goodheart

“It represents my love of the fantasy genre,” said costume designer Ami Goodheart, the night’s winner of Excellence in Short Form Costume Design. After taking 15 hours to make her chain-mail cage dress and nude underslip, Goodheart took no chances with a wardrobe malfunction. “I have a pair of pliers in my purse.”

Eulyn C. Hufkie

“My whole shtick is combining,” says Eulyn C. Hufkie, costume designer for “The Walking Dead” on AMC. A dangling Zara bib necklace overlaid an Anne Fontaine vest trimmed in zippers. Hufkie created a long waist bow from 10 coordinating zippers.

B. Åckerlund

Nominated for the Beyoncé video for the song “Hold Up” from “Lemonade,” costume designer B. Åckerlund’s custom-made mini by artist-designer Kaimin is a homage to the ruffled yellow dress she had the singer wear. And the Pierrot-like sad clown eye makeup? “I just went with it.”

Michele Clapton

“Game of Thrones” costume designer Michele Clapton wore a gnarly sterling silver choker from her 2016 jewelry collection of pieces that were inspired or worn by the show’s character Daenerys Targaryen. Her silky striped dress? “I designed it, and my best friend made it this week. I have been saving the fabric for just such an occasion.”

Ane Crabtree

Ane Crabtree, a nominee for period TV series “Westworld,” designed a lacquered black lace dress that her team from “The Handmaid’s Tale” made for her two days earlier. The slick surface reminded her of tar. “It’s a tar and feathers dress. I wanted a kind of tongue-in-cheek reference on the political climate.” The blue lining? “It’s a sartorial nod to Anthony Hopkins’ blue pocket square and Jimmi Simpson’s blue cowboy neckerchief.”

Jeffrey Kurland

To pick up his Career Achievement honor, Jeffrey Kurland, a veteran of 16 Woody Allen films, had longtime collaborator Dennis Kim tailor his dinner jacket and vest cut from antique brocade he found in L.A. “I wanted something snazzy,” Kurland said.

Amy Landecker

In a meta clothing moment, “Transparent” costume designer Marie Schley outfitted series star Amy Landecker in a Stella McCartney suit and Manolo Blahnik yellow pumps — a look her character wears in Season 4 of the Amazon Studios show. “She costumed me with a costume for the costume designers awards!”

Paolo Nieddu

“No one ever asks me what I’m wearing,” said “Empire” costume designer Paolo Nieddu, in a black velvet Balenciaga jacket, Saint Laurent black jeans and boots and a Dior shirt. “I’m glad I didn’t wear a Zara shirt.”

