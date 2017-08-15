Smokey and the bandannas: Filson launches limited-edition collaboration with the U.S. Forest Service

Filson, the 120-year-old Seattle-based maker of hard-wearing outdoor gear, has launched a collection under license with the U.S. Forest Service that puts the USFS logo — and Smokey Bear mascot — on a range of appropriately rugged apparel and accessories including backpacks, T-shirts, bandannas, hats and jackets.

Standouts of the 17-piece, limited-edition U.S. Forest Service collection include a version of Filson’s Tin Cruiser, a heavy-duty, oil-finished tin cloth work jacket (tin cloth is another name for waxed canvas) in black with a tone-on-tone embroidered USFS logo patch on the left shoulder ($385; baseball-style “logger caps” in the same material are $35), a twill and tin cloth ranger backpack inspired by vintage forestry packs ($245), and a version of Filson’s Dutch Harbor Watch with the USFS shield logo emblazoned on the face of the smoky-brown timepiece just below the 12 o’clock spot ($750).

Filson A Smokey Bear bandanna ($48) from Filson's U.S. Forest Service-inspired collection. A Smokey Bear bandanna ($48) from Filson's U.S. Forest Service-inspired collection. (Filson)

Speaking of smoky, our hands-down favorite items in the merchandise mix are the ones bearing the likeness of wildfire-prevention spokesbear Smokey Bear. These include short- and longsleeve T-shirts ($38 and $45, respectively) and a retro-looking cotton bandanna screenprinted with fire-prevention tips (for example, “Always pour water on the fire”), along with images of manly looking shovels and axes ($48).

The collection, which also includes a smattering of home goods (think logofied Pendleton blankets, water bottles and enameled steel mugs), is part of a larger partnership between Filson, the USDA agency responsible for managing 193 million acres of public land, and the National Forest Foundation.

Filson The Filson USFS collection includes a watch (foreground, $750) and bandanna ($48) emblazoned with the agency's logo. The Filson USFS collection includes a watch (foreground, $750) and bandanna ($48) emblazoned with the agency's logo. (Filson)

Other efforts include Filson employee volunteers working to restore a fire lookout tower in Washington’s Central Cascades and raising awareness through storytelling initiatives. One such initiative is a Filson-commissioned book of photographs that combined archival Forest Service photos with images by Cole Barash, a photographer who embedded with a team of smoke jumpers to document their efforts. Another is Brandon Kuzma’s short film, “Fighting Fire With Fire,” which Filson posted to its YouTube channel on Aug. 4 to mark the launch of the collaborative collection.

According to the Filson folks, the new partnership is actually the rekindling of a relationship that stretches all the way back to the founding of the Forest Service in 1905 at a time when Filson gear was a go-to for employees of the fledgling agency.

The Filson U.S. Forest Service collection is available at all brick-and-mortar Filson stores and online at filson.com.

A Brandon Kuzma short film is one of the storytelling initiatives sponsored by Filson as part of a partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Forest Foundation. A Brandon Kuzma short film is one of the storytelling initiatives sponsored by Filson as part of a partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Forest Foundation. See more videos

adam.tschorn@latimes.com

For more musings on all things fashion and style, follow me at @ARTschorn.

ALSO:

Maxfield’s Guns N' Roses Was Here shop pops up through August 18

It's Valentino in the topiary and Zoe Saldana on the guest list at Lotusland's Avant Garden gala

Menswear forecast for SS18: Striped and relaxed, with stormy weather on the way