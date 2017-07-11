Trina Turk to pop up at W Hotel

Resort and Trina Turk pretty much go hand-in-hand. The designer’s latest project had her collaborating with the W Los Angeles hotel in Beverly Hills on custom cabanas at the property’s Wet deck pool using prints from her Trina Turk indoor/outdoor Schumacher line.

It’s the first time the prints — a turquoise ikat and another inspired by the waves in Carmel — have been used on cabanas and it’s the first time Turk has partnered with a hotel in Los Angeles. She did cabanas a few years ago for the St. Regis on Kauai in Hawaii and this past spring for The Diplomat Beach Resort in Florida.

On Sunday, the designer will bring her namesake line along with Mr. Turk for a cabana pop-up at the W as part of the hotel’s summer pop-up and event series it’s calling Daydream. Turk will host two more pop-ups at the W in August and September.

“We’re really focusing on wear-now. It’s poolside, so cover-ups and boardshorts, summer collections,” Turk said of what will be at the pop-up. “It’s obviously been really hot in L.A. and it’s forecast to be really hot this weekend, so we’re just going to focus on stuff for in the pool or by the pool.”

The balance of the year for the company will remain focused on boosting content on its e-commerce site, as Turk told WWD in March. At the time, Turk was readying for the opening of her store on Larchmont Boulevard which she said has been doing well. The company now counts a dozen doors with five of those, including Larchmont, carrying the Mr. Turk line. Although the online shop will be the primary focus this year, different events are planned for the company’s doors to continue generating buzz at brick-and-mortar.

“There is no formula,” Turk said of what she’s found to work with the in-store activities. “Partnering with other neighborhood or town organizations is really good, especially on Larchmont. That’s a very neighborhood-y location. So working with other people from the neighborhood is a great thing or working with charities that are directly related to a specific place.”

