Want to spice up your holiday party looks? That's simple. Wear velvet

If you’re getting into the spirit of the season, then it’s time to think about what you’ll wear to those upcoming holiday parties. This year the answer is velvet, which will give your look a necessary dose of drama and sophistication.

Korean-born, London-based designer Rejina Pyo calls velvet a formal classic that can be used in many beautiful and innovative ways, including shoes and tops.

“I wanted to explore different materials that I haven’t used before,” Pyo says of the crushed velvet fabric she used in many of her jackets, pants, skirts and dresses this season. “It has a beautiful texture and touch. So I decided to use velvet but in a unique way.”

To make sure you’re looking festive and bright, here are options from a host of fashion labels that showcase this traditional fall and holiday classic in fresh, cleverways.

Rag & Bone

Mod-style gray, floral, camo-printed Italian velvet Drea ankle boots with 2 1/2-inch stacked mid-heel wrapped in leather with a Riri zipper closure. $575. www.Rag-Bone.com

Rag & Bone's Drea Boot in Floral Camo. Rag & Bone

Charlotte Olympia

These plush, claret-red velvet Broadway sandals are topped with a cool turban knot and gold leather trim. They’re handmade in Italy. $715. Net-a-Porter.com

Charlotte Olympia's red velvet Broadway sandals. Charlotte Olympia

Dannijo

The New York-based brand’s handmade Saadiq black velvet choker lends a hippie vibe. It’s trimmed with oxidized silver balls, flat circle rings and a lobster clasp closure. $195. www.NeimanMarcus.com

Dannijo's handmade Saadiq black velvet choker. Dannijo

Rejina Pyo

The pretty-in-pink Claire jacket (which can be coordinated with the label’s Beatrice high-waist pants) is cut from crinkled and crushed velvet. It has an exaggerated collar and sliced bell cuffs. A wide belt cinches the waist with an organically shaped buckle. $844. www.BergdorfGoodman.com

Rejina Pyo's pretty-in-pink Claire jacket. Rejina Pyo

Dries Van Noten

A signature-shaped, translucent and faceted amber jewel-toned heel holds up a sleek, royal-blue velvet, pointy-toe bootee and a side zipper. $950. www.nordstrom.com

Dries Van Noten's velvet booties. Dries Van Noten

Mui Mui

This ’70s-style, dark-pink velvet platform sandal is peppered with mini silver metal disco balls and a wrap ankle strap. $890. www.MyTheresa.com

Miu Miu's velvet platform sandals. Miu Miu

Dries Van Noten

Stretch-cotton velvet, wide-leg pants in patriotic red, white and blue floral and circle print. (Matching blazer $1,475 and midi-skirt $1,765). $790. www.Barneys.com

Dries Van Noten's wide leg pants and matching blazer. Barneys

REDValentino

This luxe, dark-blood-red, tie-neck, ruffled velvet top sets a modern yet old world tone. $338. www.MatchesFashion.com

REDValentino's velvet top. REDValentino

Isabel Marant

The rich, geometric-patterned, purple-and-pink Southwestern quilted velvet Tao coat is cut loose and oversize for a bold look. $1,850. www.neimanmarcus.com

Isabel Marant's velvet Tao coat. Isabel Marant

Elie Saab

This romantically embroidered, black georgette-lace- and velvet-trimmed, poet-sleeved blouse has a pointed, self-tie collar and long, sheer, blouson bell sleeves with embroidered lace cuffs. Velvet ruffles surround sheer insets on the yoke. $1,750. www.SaksFifthAvenue.com

Elie Saab's poet-sleeved blouse. Elie Saab

Tory Burch

The Sadie flap-over shoulder handbag has a gold-chain-accented strap. It comes in ballet pink and banana-leaf dark olive green. $428. www.toryburch.com

Tory Burch's Sadie purse. Tory Burch

