Is Cara Delevingne attempting to become the new Stephenie Meyer?

Is Cara Delevingne poised to become the new Stephenie Meyer? The model and actress revealed on Tuesday that her first young adult novel, “Mirror, Mirror,” will come out in October.

Back in 2015, Cara Delevingne made it clear she had aspirations beyond modeling, and embarked on an acting career that included lead roles in “Paper Town” and “Suicide Squad.” And now it seems she’s adding another title to her résumé: author.

The book is already available for pre-order on Amazon’s U.K. site.

“‘Mirror, Mirror’ is a twisty coming-of-age story about 16-year-old friends Red, Leo, Naima and Rose, who are all trying to figure out who they are and navigate the minefield of school and relationships,” Delevingne wrote on Instagram to her 38.1 million followers, where she revealed the book. “I love these characters so much, I love what they stand for, what this story represents. The process of putting this novel together has been life changing and something I hold really close to my heart!!”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRm__n2DYpt/

Delevingne, who made her movie debut with “Paper Towns,” has four films in the pipeline, including French director Luc Besson’s sci-fi adventure “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets,” in which she stars opposite Dane DeHaan and Rihanna.

She has also demonstrated her skills as a singer, drummer, guitar player and beatboxer on various occasions. Until now, Delevingne’s writing has been limited to lengthy posts on social media in which she has opened up about her battle with depression, along other things.

“Can we just set the record straight,” she wrote last year in the first of a series of posts on her Twitter account. “I never said I was quitting modeling. I do not blame the fashion industry for anything. I suffer from depression and was a model during a particularly rough patch of self-hatred.”

Delevingne has spoken previously about how stress had caused her to suffer from psoriasis, an auto-immune disease characterized by patches of red, itchy and scaly skin, at the height of her modeling career.

“I am so lucky for the work I get to do but I used to work to try and escape and just ended up completely exhausting myself. I am focusing on filming and trying to learn how to not pick apart my every flaw. I am really good at that,” added Delevingne. “OK…Rant over. Just wanted to clarify and word-vomit a little.”

No word yet on who will star in the film adaptation of “Mirror, Mirror” — though with a title like that, Delevingne could end up doing the honors herself.

Joelle Diderich also contributed to this story.

ALSO

Joyce Azria starts a new L.A. fashion label with millennial shoppers in mind

The top trends out of Paris include puffer jackets and shearling stylish enough to wear in warm weather

Hermès lets L.A. know that 'all you need is love' and a Chinatown warehouse to have a fashion spectacle