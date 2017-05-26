British designer Georgia Hardinge designs capsule range for ‘The Mummy’

Universal has teamed with the British designer Georgia Hardinge on a capsule range to mark the release of “The Mummy” on June 9. The movie, an adaptation of the 1932 film, stars Tom Cruise, Sofia Boutella, Russell Crowe and Annabelle Wallis — Hardinge’s best friend.

Hardinge called the collaboration an adventure for the brand and took an Egyptian theme. She added a modern twist to the pleated, sculptural collection. The designer said she wanted to “capture the essence of [Princess] Ahmanet’s empowerment” and design a collection that exuded confidence.

“It was an amazing experience working on this film,” Hardinge said. “Not only did I meet the cast and crew, I got to visit the incredible set designs and feel the costumes firsthand. Annabelle took me around in a golf cart to each location and gave me the opportunity to go inside the airplane. This inspiration played a crucial part in designing the capsule collection.”

She added that the collection was inspired by traditional Egyptian pleating techniques, which involved fabrics treated with egg whites and then dried in the sun. “We used this as inspiration by manipulating the shapes and using new techno fabrics. The Mummy capsule collection still features my brand’s signature sculptural style.”

The Georgia Hardinge x The Mummy collection is a six-piece range comprised of a floor-sweeping dress, a midi dress, a bomber jacket, T-shirts and a sweater — all of which have names that reference the film. She also created a pyramid-inspired pleat on a floor-length column dress, silk bomber jacket and round-neck satin T-shirts.

The range was done in a palette of metallic black, gold and silver and shiny satin fabrics. It is priced from 90 pounds, or $116, for a T-shirt to 390 pounds, or $504, for a bomber jacket. The collection will be available for purchase on June 1 and will sold at Young British Designers, Something British in Brazil, Le Studio in Ibiza and Mirag.

Hardinge is one of 11 London labels to receive a grant from the British Fashion Council’s Fashion Trust charity. The designers, whose names were announced last night, will share a grant worth 450,000 pounds, or $584,000. The new winners this year, in addition to Hardinge, were Edeline Lee, Isa Arfen, Sharon Wauchob and Teatum Jones.

