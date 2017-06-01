Tommy Hilfiger to take fall show with Gigi Hadid to London

Tommy Hilfiger will touch down in London for his next “see-now-buy-now” runway event. Following fashion shows the last two seasons in New York and Los Angeles, Hilfiger will stage his TommyNow experiential runway event on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m. London time at the city’s Roundhouse concert venue, closing London Fashion Week.

The London runway event follows the “Tommy Pier” show in New York for fall 2016 and “Tommyland” in Los Angeles for spring. The London show reflects Hilfiger’s desire to bring these mega-fashion events to new cities and audiences globally.

“My vision for TommyNow was to create a global platform that we could take on tour to bring our show experience to new audiences around the world,” said Hilfiger. “It’s about the fusion of fashion, entertainment and pop culture with experiences, performances and inspiring interactions that are designed around our consumers. Our fall collection is inspired by my love of rock and grunge style from the Nineties, and London’s inspiring heritage of fashion and music creates the perfect place to celebrate our next TommyNow show.”

Situated in Camden, the Roundhouse is at the center of London’s rock ‘n’ roll history, where performances by Jimi Hendrix, The Who, Pink Floyd, The Doors, Blondie and Elton John have taken place. According to the Roundhouse’s web site, the event’s Main Space can handle receptions and parties of up to 1,800 people.

The fall TommyNow fashion show will include men’s looks from Hilfiger Edition, marking the first time since 2010 that men’s and women’s collections have shared the runway. The show will also feature Hilfiger Collection, the brand’s women’s wear designs, and the fall Tommy x Gigi collection, the third collaboration with model and global women’s wear ambassador Gigi Hadid.

As reported last month, Hadid has re-upped her contract with Hilfiger for another two seasons. The 22-year-old model is continuing as the global brand ambassador for Hilfiger women’s wear and accessories is codesigning the Tommy x Gigi collection.

Building on the success of the first two TommyNow shows, the fall event will showcase men’s and women’s runway looks that are available across all shoppable channels in more than 70 countries, including Tommy Hilfiger stores and tommy.com, select wholesale partners, social media, shoppable live stream, 3-D image recognition SNAP:SHOP app and the AI-powered TMY.GRL conversational commerce bot for Facebook Messenger.

Hilfiger is owned by PVH Corp.

