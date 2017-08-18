From Nasty Gal to Girlboss: Sophia Amoruso's new digital media firm lands $1.2 million investment

Nasty Gal founder Sophia Amoruso is boosting her efforts to grow Girlboss Media, armed with $1.2 million and a raft of new hires aimed at building out the digital media firm.

Girlboss Media held its inaugural event in March with the first Girlboss Rally, a one-day conference in downtown Los Angeles hosting about 500 attendees. Ticket holders heard from some 50 speakers, ranging from comedian Whitney Cummings to BBG Ventures president and managing partner Susan Lyne, for discussions on career, finance and entrepreneurship among other topics. Many of those same themes will be carried out in content through the Girlboss Media web site, Amoruso’s podcast, additional rallies and future books.

Amoruso is calling her new endeavor “a platform focused on redefining success for a new generation of women.”

News of the seed round — which included BAM Ventures, Human Ventures and Slow Ventures, among others — also came with new-hire announcements and other insights into the Silver Lake-based business with a team of 10.

Girlboss Media tapped former Goop chief revenue officer Alison Wyatt as president and chief revenue officer. Neha Gandhi, former senior vice president of innovation and content strategy at Refinery29, is to serve as Girlboss Media chief operating officer and editor in chief. There was also the addition of Athena Chen, previously of Clique Media Group and now vice president of brand strategy and partnerships, along with Jerico Mandybur, a former Mashable editor now serving as Girlboss editorial director.

Original content on work, money and entrepreneurship have been popular among Girlboss readers, many of whom Gandhi pointed out “have a side hustle of some kind.”

“I’m focusing on making great content and telling really interesting stories that speak to this audience,” Gandhi said. “There really is an exciting opportunity right now to touch a generation of women.”

The bolstering of the editorial ranks comes as Amoruso prepares for the Aug. 23 relaunch of Girlboss Radio, which she started while still at Nasty Gal. The series kicks off with Amoruso interviewing writer Roxane Gay.

The company’s team of advisers includes Beautycon Media chief executive Moj Mahdara, GE vice chair Beth Comstock and A&E Networks president of global communications strategy and talent Alyssa Mastromonaco.

