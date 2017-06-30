Gucci launches capsule collection with Coco Capitán

Gucci did it again. The house’s creative director Alessandro Michele’s renewed the partnership with young Spanish artist Coco Capitán to launch an apparel and accessories capsule collection, available from the end of July.

Gucci’s collaboration with Capitán debuted on the runway during Milan Fashion Week last February. On that occasion the artist’s signature handwritten witty slogans were featured on two Gucci-logoed tank tops while Michele took his final bow sporting a T-shirt displaying Capitán’s aphorism “I want to go back to believing a story.”

In addition, the artworks were displayed on a wall of the venue — the new Gucci Hub — and on the show’s invitation. This was a vinyl with recordings by Florence Welch and A$AP Rocky, packaged in an envelope showcasing Capitán’s “What are we going to do with all this future?” message.

Gucci and Capitán have now created a unisex capsule collection that includes T-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, knits, coats, tote backpacks and fanny packs. The lineup mainly combines Gucci’s signature green-red-green stripe and gold interlocking GG motif with the artist’s handwritten messages. Some items, such as the embroidered long coats, feature the slogans in the lining.

Launching in selected Gucci stores and on the brand’s e-commerce site, the capsule collection has been celebrated with the unveiling of two new art walls in New York and Milan. The former, located on Lafayette Street in the SoHo district, displays Capitán’s “What are we going to do with all this future?” text. The latter, situated in the central Corso Garibaldi area, shows the “Common sense is not that common” message.

First introduced in New York in February, Gucci’s Art Wall project has previously hosted the mural made by San Francisco-based illustrator Jayde Fish and then promoted the collaboration with British illustrator Angelica Hicks, who partnered with the brand to design a limited-edition capsule collection of T-shirts last May.

ALSO

Louis Vuitton X Supreme pop-up shop opens today in downtown L.A.

The trendiest shoe of the summer comes from SoCal skate parks, not New York runways

Model Georgia May Jagger rides the waves into a new Volcom fashion collaboration