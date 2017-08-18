Jeremy Scott creates a custom leather look for Miley Cyrus' ‘Younger Now’ album artwork

Miley Cyrus released her latest music video today, and with it comes a new custom look designed by none other than Jeremy Scott. The Moschino designer created the look under his eponymous label, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary during New York Fashion Week on September 8. Cyrus and Scott have worked together for several years; in 2014, the singer created a line of jewelry, “Dirt Hippie,” which was unveiled during the Jeremy Scott Spring 2015 runway show.

His look for Cyrus’ album art and video is a full leather jacket and pants look, embellished with waves of metallic studs and white, red, blue and green rhinestones. On the back of her jacket, “Younger Now” — the title of her sixth studio album, and first listed track — is spelled out in ropelike thread. The singer will release the album through RCA Records on September 29, 2017.

Later this month, Cyrus is slated to perform at MTV’s 2017 Video Music Awards, along with ceremony host — and fellow Jeremy Scott bestie — Katy Perry. The awards show will certainly be as colorful as ever.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BX7DZM2gLfr/

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXiy_9XBbtO/?taken-by=mileycyrus

