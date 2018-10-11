Lauren Tsai on her Marc Jacobs collaboration, new book and Marvel comic book covers

Veer as she does toward the Hallmarkian, Tsai spoke of online haters, too. “After the show [“Terrace House”], people were calling me this and that — people who love me, people who hate me. The show was on this very normal, slow pace so that people feel they really get to know you for you. Everything that happened they would take apart. That’s the great part of the show — the people. Some of the criticism online made me think, ‘That really hit home. Damn, you guys are going hard on me,’” she said. “Through that experience, I have been able to build a lot of confidence. I know that anything I do and put out there is going to be subject to judgment.”