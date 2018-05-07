The Met’s Costume Institute unveils ‘Heavenly Bodies’ exhibition during preview before the Met Gala

The average museumgoer may not realize that it took 12 trips to the Vatican for Bolton to present the idea and win over members of Pope Francis' inner circle. After four flights to Rome and numerous meetings, he figured out the Sistine Chapel Sacristy housed what he was in search of and not the Vatican Museum, as originally believed. Asking for six items and hoping to get four, he wound up with 42. Paramount among them is a papal tiara with 19,000 gems, of which 18,000 are believed to be diamonds. Descending the stairs to the Costume Institute, viewers pass by an Henri Matisse-designed chasuble for the Chapel du Rosaire. The first stop is a zimarra, fascia and zucchetto (a caped version of the long soutane, a belt and skullcap) worn by John Paul II. More recognizable are his red leather shoes, which helped earn him the nickname "the Prada Pope," even though the shoes on display actually were made by Loredano Apolloni. All of the Vatican-approved pieces are encased in cubes in the Anna Wintour Costume Center and are not exhibited with any fashion per order of Rome. (Some designers were less willing to loan pieces, due to the interest in fashion exhibitions, which Bolton said is at a 25-year high.)