Rachel Zoe sets ‘pop-in shop’ in East Hampton, N.Y., spring 2018 fashion show in L.A.

Next month, Rachel Zoe will dip her toes into the warming waters of the seasonal East Coast retail scene with her first-ever East Hampton “pop-in shop” at What Goes Around Comes Around. The shop will feature a selection of Rachel Zoe Collection’s pre-fall and fall pieces styled with her picks from WGACA’s vintage selection.

Zoe will launch the shop — open from August 5 to 13 — with a VIP shopping night on August 4. “I wasn’t ready to open up my own pop-up shop for the whole summer, but I have known the guys at What Goes Around Comes Around for 20 years, so we thought, ‘Why not do a pop-in shop for part of the season?’ It’s a great way to have a presence in a place that’s like my second home. In August you’re still wearing sundresses but you’re also in a fall state of mind, so why not mix in some chunky knits, statement outerwear and boots? I love mixing my own new pieces with vintage, and my customer dresses that way too,” she said.

The pop-in will showcase light, airy silhouettes and statement staples such as printed silk tops, dresses, faux furs and jumpsuits that can work from the beach to the city, day to night, priced from $195 to $695 retail. Alongside will be accessories, jewelry and apparel from WGACA, priced significantly higher.

Zoe has also set the date of September 5 for her spring 2018 runway presentation, taking place at Sunset Tower in Los Angeles for the second season in a row. “I really loved showing here last season so I’m going to do it again,” she said of her hometown. “It’s just a small group of guests, many of whom will be back in town for school season, and it will also be just before they leave for New York Fashion Week.”

