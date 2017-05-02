Selena Gomez and the Weeknd hit the Met Gala carpet

Music’s newest — and most mysterious — couple is making their red-carpet debut. Selena Gomez and the Weeknd arrived arm-in-arm to the 2017 Met Gala, honoring Rei Kawakubo.

Gomez opted for a pale pink embellished gown by Coach with bright pink eyeshadow, showing off her recently chopped locks. The 24-year-old singer is the face of Coach, and shared a front-row view with Anna Wintour at the brand’s fall 2017 show. Last week, she hosted WE Day in California — an annual one-day event that promotes youth advocacy for social issues. She appeared on her first Vogue cover for the April issue and launched her passion project, “13 Reasons Why,” on Netflix in March.

The Weeknd appeared in H&M’s Spring Icons campaign, which featured a selection of jersey T-shirts, denim jeans, pleather motorbike jackets and zip-up work shirts in faux suede. Ahead of his fall tour, he unveiled a capsule collection, for which he collaborated with graffiti artist Futura 2000. His Puma sneaker collaboration is due out soon and will feature his signature XO label.

Gomez and the Weeknd have kept their relationship hush-hush, save for the occasional Instagram and paparazzi snap, though her tight-lipped approach to the romance is to be expected. Gomez told Vogue in her April cover story that she would never talk to the press about her love life again.

