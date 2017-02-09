Joe’s Jeans reveals images from new spring campaign featuring Taylor Hill

Joe’s Jeans revealed the spring images of Taylor Hill for Joe’s Jeans today. Shot by Mario Sorrenti and styled by George Cortina in New York, the ads highlight the label’s newest denim silhouettes, knits and outerwear for women.

The 20-year-old model Hill is also a Victoria’s Secret Angel.

“As soon as we saw Taylor, we knew she embodied the ultimate Joe’s girl — confident, feminine and strong with a bit of rebellion,” said Joe Dahan, founder and creative director of Joe’s Jeans. Hill is also collaborating with Joe’s on a capsule for spring, as reported. She will design four capsule collections in total over the next year.

The spring ad campaign for Joe’s shines a spotlight on new denim fit and washes. Among the looks she is photographed wearing are the Charlie high-rise, skinny crop jeans in Neelam wash and the Naomi tank in White Fawn paired with cutoff denim shorts in Thula wash.

Taylor Hill models for Joe’s Jeans spring ads. WWD Taylor Hill models for Joe’s Jeans spring ads. Taylor Hill models for Joe’s Jeans spring ads. (WWD)

The collection is available at such stores as Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdale’s and Neiman Marcus.

“Working with the team, and of course, Mario, has been an awesome process, and it’s amazing to see it live,” said Hill.

Jameel Spencer, fashion division president at Sequential Brands Group, owner of Joe’s Jeans, added, “Our partnership with Taylor allows us to tap into the new generation of superfocused, modern women and at the same time continue to grow the Joe’s brand by introducing incredible content that speaks to our core customer.”

Joe’s spring campaign will launch in March across digital platforms, and outdoor ads will run in Los Angeles, New York and Chicago. A campaign film will be featured on the company’s web site, joesjeans.com.

In addition to its wholesale distribution, Joe’s has 18 company-owned stores in the U.S.

Caption Danny Trejo's vegan cauliflower taco Actor Danny Trejo's restaurant, Trejo's Cantina, serves up a healthful and tasty vegan taco -- roasted cauliflower and grilled corn with cashews. Actor Danny Trejo's restaurant, Trejo's Cantina, serves up a healthful and tasty vegan taco -- roasted cauliflower and grilled corn with cashews. Caption Danny Trejo's vegan cauliflower taco Actor Danny Trejo's restaurant, Trejo's Cantina, serves up a healthful and tasty vegan taco -- roasted cauliflower and grilled corn with cashews. Actor Danny Trejo's restaurant, Trejo's Cantina, serves up a healthful and tasty vegan taco -- roasted cauliflower and grilled corn with cashews. Caption Creating a fitness and overall health plan with your doctor Steven Wilson, a doctor in the MDVIP network made up of concierge physicians, creates an annual “business plan” for improving each patient’s overall health. Steven Wilson, a doctor in the MDVIP network made up of concierge physicians, creates an annual “business plan” for improving each patient’s overall health. Caption Shalita Grant's fitness philosophy Actress Shalita Grant talks about health and exercise. (Video by Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times) Actress Shalita Grant talks about health and exercise. (Video by Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times) Caption Toughest L.A. workouts: Training Mates Toughest L.A. workouts: Training Mates Toughest L.A. workouts: Training Mates Caption E-bikes are all the rage. Here's why: Michelle and Dennis Madden of Irvine show us their e-bikes. (Video by Allen J. Schaben) Michelle and Dennis Madden of Irvine show us their e-bikes. (Video by Allen J. Schaben)

ALSO

Levi’s launches 2017 Pride collection

J Brand, British designer Bella Freud collaborate on fall capsule collection

Where to find stylish celebrities, hot spots and cool stores in L.A.