Westfield gives you an opportunity to recycle your unwanted clothes at its malls

Recycling programs, sustainability measures and manufacturing transparency are all in vogue and now Westfield Corp.’s looking to join that mix of green-thinking businesses.

The shopping center developer and owner said it’s working with I:Collect on a program launching Saturday, Earth Day, that offers promotions at some of its malls from a handful of retailers as an incentive for visitors to recycle their old clothing.

The program, called Refashion the Future, lets customers drop off their clothing or shoes at the concierge in exchange for a rewards card with deals at Cotton On, Cotton On Kids, Forever 21 and H&M.

H&M has its own in-store recycling program, which it launched in 2013, offering a place for its customers to drop off any item or brand of clothing to one of its stores. The fast-fashion retailer then turns to I:Collect to handle the sorting and recycling of the pieces for insulation or other uses or resell pieces that can be worn again. Monies from those sales then go to the H&M Foundation.

A similar process will be used in Westfield’s case, with the funds from the sales of some items going to the non-profit Glam4Good, which uses fashion and beauty as a means to help others.

Westfield’s Refashion the Future program is at eight of its malls, mostly in California, including those in Century City, Arcadia, San Diego, Canoga Park and San Jose. The remainder are located in Maryland and New Jersey.

Other companies have also unveiled Earth Day-related efforts. Gap Inc.’s Gap and Athleta brands have pledged to use more sustainable fibers in their products. Los Angeles digital brand Reformation on Saturday will kick off monthly tours of its factory for the first time ever to the public.

