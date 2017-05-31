Compton rapper YG relaunches 4 Hunnid Clothing line

YG wants to make his 4 Hunnid Clothing line more than a collection of merchandise. The Compton rapper, who will open for Kendrick Lamar this summer on the second leg of his “Damn” tour, wants to create a unisex lifestyle collection, and for summer he’s worked with Gavin Mathíeu, 4 Hunnid’s creative director, to revamp the line.

“People always thought of 4 Hunnid as merch, so we want to present it in a different way for people to perceive it differently,” said Mathíeu. “We really want to create a fashion brand.”

A look from the 4 Hunnid spring collection.

YG started 4 Hunnid, which is also the name of his record label under Interscope, in February 2016. Initially the focus was on graphic T-shirts and hoodies — they did a test run with Zumiez that did so well the retailer released it in 400 doors.

YG and Mathíeu aren’t abandoning their core, but they are presenting a more varied line that includes plaid trousers, jackets, sweatshirts, T-shirts, hats and other lifestyle accessories, and styling it in a different way. For a shoot YG incorporated his line with pieces from Vivienne Westwood and Gucci. The collection will retail from $38 to $72 and will and be available to purchase starting June 1 on 4 Hunnid’s e-commerce site.

According to Mathíeu, the line, which they are producing themselves, is inspired by the L.A. culture he and YG grew up around.

“For us it’s taking our culture and the environment that we grew up in and teaching society and the consumer how to respect the originality that comes from where we come from,” said Mathíeu.

They will present that culture, and the collection, this July during New York Fashion Week: Men’s. For now, Mathíeu said the focus is on direct-to-consumer and their Zumiez partnership, but the goal is to expand the line to other retailers.

