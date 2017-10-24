Where to celebrate Dia de Los Muertos in Los Angeles

The triple digit heat may not feel like fall, but it’s officially Halloween season. Which means Dia de los Muertos, also known as the Day of the Dead, is coming. The Mexican holiday, meant to remember friends and family who have died, begins Oct. 31 (Halloween), and ends November 2. Here are some places around town with specials. Wherever you go, please celebrate responsibly.

Hollywood Forever Day of the Dead celebration

The Hollywood cemetery is holding its 18th annual Day of the Dead celebration Saturday. Each year, the cemetery is filled with elaborate altars to loved ones lost, people dressed up in elaborate costume, and plenty of food. This year, some of the participating vendors include the Tamale Shoppe, from mother-and-daughter team Patricia Mendoza Lugo and Irene Martinez; downtown L.A.’s Pez Cantina; aguas frescas specialist Agua Lucha; and ice cream makers Icy Rush Co. The event is from noon to midnight, and tickets are available online at hollywoodforever.ticketfly.com. 6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles.

Mole at Guelaguetza

The Lopez family, owners of the Oaxacan restaurant Guelaguetza in Koreatown, will set up an altar at the restaurant to honor loved ones who have died. You can view the altar and order some of the restaurant’s lauded mole (there are six kinds), and a couple very good micheladas. 3014 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, (213) 427-0608, www.ilovemole.com.

Cocktails at Fig in Santa Monica

Fig, the restaurant at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel in Santa Monica, is serving spicy cocktails and Mexican-inspired dishes for the holiday. The Inferno, a drink that includes red pepper-infused tequila; a butternut squash pizza with chorizo, queso Oaxaca and caramelized onion; a tres leches cake and more specials will be available from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2. The specials can be ordered from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. 101 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, (310) 319-3111, www.figsantamonica.com.

Tequila party in Downtown L.A.

Tequila brand Cazadores is throwing a Dia de los Muertos party Nov. 1 at Exchange L.A. in Downtown L.A. The party will feature Day of the Dead-themed Cazadores tequila cocktails by bartender Manny Hinojosa. There will also be a mariachi band and body and face painting stations. The event will take place from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. To RSVP, visit cazacalaverala.splashthat.com. 618 S. Spring St., Los Angeles.