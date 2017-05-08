A cheat sheet to this week's Night Market: Locol, Bludso's BBQ, the best Hainan chicken in L.A.

Maybe you’ve been chasing down the NoMad truck, the food truck run by Daniel Humm and Will Guidara (the duo behind Eleven Madison Park, recently named the best restaurant in the world, the NoMad and the NoMad Bar). Or maybe you’re craving the Hainan chicken rice from Side Chick, the Arcadia mall restaurant that Times critic Jonathan Gold recently called the best in L.A. Or maybe the pork belly baos from Eddie Huang’s Baohaus are on your must-try list. Now you can have them all in one place: The NoMad truck, that excellent Hainan chicken and Huang’s pork belly baos will all be at the Los Angeles Times Night Market at Grand Park, which begins Wednesday.
What is it?
As part of Food Bowl, The Times’ month-long love letter to the food scene in L.A., we’re hosting a night market with 50 food booths at Grand Park downtown, from Wednesday night through Sunday evening. It’s five consecutive nights of some of the best food in the city, from restaurants and food trucks, plus drinks and plenty of music.
What you’ll be eating
Some of the market highlights include Locol, Roy Choi and Daniel Patterson’s Watts eatery that was recently named Los Angeles Times Restaurant of the Year, the toothpick lamb from Chendgu Taste, the spicy Jazz Burger from Jitlada, brisket from Bludso’s BBQ (now that the Compton location, the one on Gold’s 101 Best Restaurants List, has closed), excellent bowls of rice from Rice Bar, Kogi BBQ, Salt & Straw ice cream, tacos from Guerrilla Tacos, pizza from Prova Pizzeria, pasta from the Prince of Venice truck and something special from Wolfgang Puck’s WP24. Gelato Messina, the Australian gelato shop with a location in Las Vegas, will also be at the market.
Check out a full list of restaurants and trucks participating:
Restaurants:
- Amazebowls
- Baohaus
- Bludso’s
- Chengdu Taste
- Coni’Seafood
- DK’s Donuts
- Ensaymada
- Fat Dragon
- Gelato Messina
- Groundworks Coffee Co.
- Hanjip
- Holy Cow
- Jitlada
- Kato Restaurant
- Louise’s
- Mamacita
- Mayura Indian
- Mess Hall
- Mian
- The Poke Shack
- The Ponte by Scott Conant
- Provo Pizzeria
- Rice Bar
- Salt & Straw
- Side Chick
- Tart Restaurant
- WP24
Trucks and street vendors:
- Belly Bombz
- Blast Ice Cream
- Bling Bling Dumpling
- Border Grill
- Cheezus
- Chinese Laundry
- The Chori-Man
- Cousins Maine Lobster
- Dogtown Dogs
- Dreamy Creations
- Grilled Cheese Truck
- Guerrilla Tacos
- India Jones Chow Truck
- Kogi BBQ
- Lobsterdamus
- Locol
- Mandoline Grill
- Me So Hungry
- Okamoto Kitchen
- Pickle & Peas
- Pico House
- Prince of Venice
- Stickhouse Gelato
- Street Foods Co.
- Swami’s Sandwiches
- The Middle Feast Food Truck
- The Nomad Truck
- The Tropic Truck
- Up in Smoke Barbecue Taqueria
- Vchos
- Waffling Around
- White Rabbit
- Workaholic
Tickets
Admission to the night market is free, but we’re also selling tickets to an exclusive Super Market area where you’ll find additional food booths, bars, lounges and entertainment. Super Market tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children.
Night Market hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday and 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday.
More information and tickets are available at lafoodbowl.com/night-market/.
