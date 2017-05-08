A cheat sheet to this week's Night Market: Locol, Bludso's BBQ, the best Hainan chicken in L.A.

Maybe you’ve been chasing down the NoMad truck, the food truck run by Daniel Humm and Will Guidara (the duo behind Eleven Madison Park, recently named the best restaurant in the world, the NoMad and the NoMad Bar). Or maybe you’re craving the Hainan chicken rice from Side Chick, the Arcadia mall restaurant that Times critic Jonathan Gold recently called the best in L.A. Or maybe the pork belly baos from Eddie Huang’s Baohaus are on your must-try list. Now you can have them all in one place: The NoMad truck, that excellent Hainan chicken and Huang’s pork belly baos will all be at the Los Angeles Times Night Market at Grand Park, which begins Wednesday.

What is it?

As part of Food Bowl, The Times’ month-long love letter to the food scene in L.A., we’re hosting a night market with 50 food booths at Grand Park downtown, from Wednesday night through Sunday evening. It’s five consecutive nights of some of the best food in the city, from restaurants and food trucks, plus drinks and plenty of music.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTzkVGvAn-H/?taken-by=baohausnyc

What you’ll be eating

Some of the market highlights include Locol, Roy Choi and Daniel Patterson’s Watts eatery that was recently named Los Angeles Times Restaurant of the Year, the toothpick lamb from Chendgu Taste, the spicy Jazz Burger from Jitlada, brisket from Bludso’s BBQ (now that the Compton location, the one on Gold’s 101 Best Restaurants List, has closed), excellent bowls of rice from Rice Bar, Kogi BBQ, Salt & Straw ice cream, tacos from Guerrilla Tacos, pizza from Prova Pizzeria, pasta from the Prince of Venice truck and something special from Wolfgang Puck’s WP24. Gelato Messina, the Australian gelato shop with a location in Las Vegas, will also be at the market.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BT1nJzAlnFu/?taken-by=guerrillatacos

Check out a full list of restaurants and trucks participating:

Restaurants: Amazebowls

Baohaus

Bludso’s

Chengdu Taste

Coni’Seafood

DK’s Donuts

Ensaymada

Fat Dragon

Gelato Messina

Groundworks Coffee Co.

Hanjip

Holy Cow

Jitlada

Kato Restaurant

Louise’s

Mamacita

Mayura Indian

Mess Hall

Mian

The Poke Shack

The Ponte by Scott Conant

Provo Pizzeria

Rice Bar

Salt & Straw

Side Chick

Tart Restaurant

WP24 Trucks and street vendors: Belly Bombz

Blast Ice Cream

Bling Bling Dumpling

Border Grill

Cheezus

Chinese Laundry

The Chori-Man

Cousins Maine Lobster

Dogtown Dogs

Dreamy Creations

Grilled Cheese Truck

Guerrilla Tacos

India Jones Chow Truck

Kogi BBQ

Lobsterdamus

Locol

Mandoline Grill

Me So Hungry

Okamoto Kitchen

Pickle & Peas

Pico House

Prince of Venice

Stickhouse Gelato

Street Foods Co.

Swami’s Sandwiches

The Middle Feast Food Truck

The Nomad Truck

The Tropic Truck

Up in Smoke Barbecue Taqueria

Vchos

Waffling Around

White Rabbit

Workaholic

https://www.instagram.com/p/BS1dyM9DgYZ/?taken-by=thegrilledcheesetruck

Tickets

Admission to the night market is free, but we’re also selling tickets to an exclusive Super Market area where you’ll find additional food booths, bars, lounges and entertainment. Super Market tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Night Market hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday and 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday.

More information and tickets are available at lafoodbowl.com/night-market/.

Jenn.Harris@latimes.com

@Jenn_Harris_

ALSO:

What happens when one of the world's best chefs cleans out your fridge

In Providence’s kitchen: Using the whole fish and talking about preventing food waste

Chef Dominique Crenn talks planting trees in Haiti, microwave popcorn and returning to L.A.