Where to find deals on food and booze in L.A. to ease the pain of Tax Day

Finish doing your taxes? This calls for a drink. Americans got a three-day extension on filing taxes this year, thanks to a calendar blip. That means Tuesday, April 18 is the deadline this time around.

(In case you were wondering: Tax Day can't fall on a weekend, which is why it wasn't on Saturday, April 15; April 16 is Emancipation Day in Washington, which was observed on a Monday this year since it also fell on a weekend day.)

Restaurants across the country and bars right here in L.A. are celebrating with special deals on food and drinks. If you've got any spare change left over after the visit from the taxman, check these out.

Drinks

Harlowe, Sassafras, Thirsty Crow, Bigfoot West, Highland Park Bowl, Idle Hour and Oldfield's – $1 Old Fashioneds

1933 Group operates a bunch of bars around L.A. For Tax Day, visit one between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. and get $1 Old Fashioneds. (View location addresses here.)

La Cuevita – $1 Tequila Presses

La Cuevita is another 1933 Group bar. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., get the Tequila Press for a buck. (5922 N. Figueroa St., Los Angeles.)