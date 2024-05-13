15 L.A. restaurants and chains where a $15 budget goes far

The cost of living in Los Angeles seems to increase by the day. Prices for necessities like housing, gas and groceries have all risen, while wages remain largely stagnant. For many, dining out has become a luxury, and even casual options may take you by surprise when you get the final bill.

L.A. restaurants are facing many of the same challenges and still weathering the effects of the pandemic, as well as issues such as loss of business from last year’s writers’ and actors’ strikes. A minimum wage increase to $20 an hour for California’s fast-food workers has many worried that value-minded mega-chains will be forced to raise menu prices, while another state law set to take effect on July 1 will prevent restaurants from adding unadvertised service fees and other costs to the end of a bill, which some restaurant owners predict will result in significantly higher menu prices.

Despite these hurdles, many local restaurants are still committed to providing quality food at prices that diners can afford. A recent quest to find meals for less than $15 turned up a lot of options that aren’t just limited to high-profile chains.

Southern California’s (usually) mild weather arguably makes our region the street-food capital of the U.S., with Mexican and Central and South American cuisines and tacos in particular dominating the scene. Palm-size street tacos range from $1.50 to $5 each, while burritos packed with meat, rice and beans can climb into the low double digits.

Weekend pop-ups and night markets can serve as laboratories for chefs hoping to launch eventual bricks-and-mortars in L.A.’s competitive market. Their menu items usually are priced lower than what you’ll find at sit-down restaurants as chefs refine their recipes and build their brands.

For mindful diners who want to eat economically while still supporting restaurants and workers, there are a handful of consumer practices that make all the difference. In addition to favoring cash over credit cards, many neighborhood spots rely on word-of-mouth to attract new customers, so be sure to spread the word when restaurants impress you with thoughtful dishes at accessible prices. Tipping is a given, even for takeout spots.

When possible, place orders in person or make delivery requests directly through the restaurant as opposed to using apps that charge fees for both parties. Many small restaurants rely on catering to stay in business, so consider a mom-and-pop spot for your next company party or birthday blowout. And remember, it costs nothing to be kind and patient with the people who are taking your orders and preparing your food.

From Wagyu shawarma in Studio City to health-focused mini-chains and Sonoran-style burritos, here are 15 places where you can get a satisfying meal for less than $15 (before tax).