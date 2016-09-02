What's been happening at this year's The Taste food festival

It’s Labor Day weekend, time to remember where you put your college football gear — and head to your local food festival.
The Los Angeles Times' annual celebration of Southern California’s culinary scene is taking place at Paramount Pictures Studios’ backlot this weekend. Because there’s nothing like a movie studio to make you hungry.
What’s going on? Five events showcasing some of L.A.’s favorite chefs and restaurants, demos and panel discussions, and repeating booths — which means lots of food to eat, often from tiny little cups, and likely way too much to drink.
Tickets for some events are still available at latimes.com/thetaste. Get the full schedule. And if you go, share what you're eating on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #tastela.
