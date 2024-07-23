What are the best tacos in L.A.?

Is the best taco the one that’s closest to home? Or is it one that holds the most memories? We ate hundreds across L.A. to find the best of the best, from veggie tacos to birria, al pastor and carnitas.
Los Angeles is the world’s most taco-diverse city with an explosion in regional Mexican tacos plus Korean, Black, vegan and more. How did we get here? Start with the taco truck.
Use this guide to find the best tacos in L.A., spanning regional styles from Tijuana, Sinaloa, Mexico City and beyond, stuffed with carne asada, carnitas, birria, fish, potato and every filling you can imagine.
Stuffed with crispy potato, roasted cauliflower al pastor and birria-spiced mushrooms, here’s where to find L.A.’s best vegan and vegetarian tacos.
Restaurant critic Bill Addison shares 13 of the absolute best taquerias to try in Los Angeles, pulled from the 2024 Best Tacos in Los Angeles guide.
L.A. Times Food ate hundreds of tacos to make a guide to the very best. Did your favorite taco make the list?
We talked to your favorite Angelenos about all things tacos, including their go-to taquerias, standard orders and core taco memories.
Crafting a guide to the 101 best tacos in Los Angeles was no easy feat. Here’s how the Food team approached this momentous task.
When ordering at taquerias in Los Angeles, keep this taco glossary handy.
More to Read
Eat your way across L.A.
