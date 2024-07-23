Advertisement
What are the best tacos in L.A.?

Is the best taco the one that’s closest to home? Or is it one that holds the most memories? We ate hundreds across L.A. to find the best of the best, from veggie tacos to birria, al pastor and carnitas.

By L.A. Times Food Staff
Los Angeles, CA - July 14: A plate of tacos is displayed from at the Industrial Downtown Night Market on Sunday, July 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, CA. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

How L.A. reached peak taco

Los Angeles is the world’s most taco-diverse city with an explosion in regional Mexican tacos plus Korean, Black, vegan and more. How did we get here? Start with the taco truck.
Collage of 6 taco images

These are the 101 best tacos in Los Angeles

Use this guide to find the best tacos in L.A., spanning regional styles from Tijuana, Sinaloa, Mexico City and beyond, stuffed with carne asada, carnitas, birria, fish, potato and every filling you can imagine.

Scenes and tacos at Evil Cooks, photographed for the 101 Best Tacos 2024 on Friday, July 12th, 2024 in Los Angeles, CA. (Andrea D'Agosto / For The Times)

The 18 best places to get vegetarian and vegan tacos in Los Angeles

Stuffed with crispy potato, roasted cauliflower al pastor and birria-spiced mushrooms, here’s where to find L.A.’s best vegan and vegetarian tacos.
A taco from Barbacoa Ramirez

Bill Addison’s list of best tacos in L.A.

Restaurant critic Bill Addison shares 13 of the absolute best taquerias to try in Los Angeles, pulled from the 2024 Best Tacos in Los Angeles guide.
Scenes and tacos at Evil Cooks, photographed for the 101 Best Tacos 2024 on Friday, July 12th, 2024 in Los Angeles, CA. (Andrea D'Agosto / For The Times)

Tell us what we missed: What’s your favorite taco in town?

L.A. Times Food ate hundreds of tacos to make a guide to the very best. Did your favorite taco make the list?
Illustrated portraits of 8 faces surrounded by taco ingredients

Celebrities, chefs and athletes share their favorite tacos in L.A.

We talked to your favorite Angelenos about all things tacos, including their go-to taquerias, standard orders and core taco memories.
Behind the scenes of the Food team devouring tons of tacos.

We ate hundreds of tacos to find the 101 best. Here’s how the whole process went

Crafting a guide to the 101 best tacos in Los Angeles was no easy feat. Here’s how the Food team approached this momentous task.
Illustration of the ABC's of tacos

A taco glossary: Words you need to know to order tacos like a pro

When ordering at taquerias in Los Angeles, keep this taco glossary handy.

