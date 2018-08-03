Granita, roast chicken, flatbread and more great recipes using grapes, now in season

What's in season: It’s officially grape season in Southern California, typically running from the hot months of summer and into early fall. Market stands will be featuring a wide variety of the fruit throughout the season (Murray Family Farms in Bakersfield alone expects more than 30 alone), from plump seedless Flame to early-maturing Black Emerald, brilliant red Sweet Mayabelle, crisp Summer Royal and Tomcord (seedless Concord) grapes. You can find green Thompson grapes at the supermarket, but for real depth of flavor look for the golden, almost amber-colored ones at farmers markets. Check with the farmer for particular flavor characteristics and suggestions for using.
What to cook: Toss ripe grapes into salads, parfaits and cheese platters for both color and flavor. Throw them on the grill or roast until blistered to bring out their jammy, caramelized notes. Grapes are perfect served alongside meat, chicken and fish. Dot fresh focaccia with dark grapes or sauté Concord grapes for a simple sauce to pair with pork tenderloin. Slice white or green grapes and add them to rice stuffing with roasted chicken, or pickle grapes for an easy appetizer.
What's on the horizon: More melons, along with fresh and shelling beans, can be found at various stands.