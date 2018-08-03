Granita, roast chicken, flatbread and more great recipes using grapes, now in season

What's in season: It’s officially grape season in Southern California, typically running from the hot months of summer and into early fall. Market stands will be featuring a wide variety of the fruit throughout the season (Murray Family Farms in Bakersfield alone expects more than 30 alone), from plump seedless Flame to early-maturing Black Emerald, brilliant red Sweet Mayabelle, crisp Summer Royal and Tomcord (seedless Concord) grapes. You can find green Thompson grapes at the supermarket, but for real depth of flavor look for the golden, almost amber-colored ones at farmers markets. Check with the farmer for particular flavor characteristics and suggestions for using.