100 'genius' dessert recipes all in one cookbook, including tips and techniques

All of which make for a cookbook that manages a deft trick of its own: It’s both aspirational and pragmatic, instructional as well as comforting. The bits and pieces that accompany the recipes are useful as well. They include a list of “baking rules and assumptions” that points out that measuring flour is more important than measuring salt, and that the bittersweet, semisweet and dark labels for chocolate are interchangeable, to suggestions that an inexpensive digital scale is a highly worthwhile investment and that your hands are one of the best pastry tools you can have.