Need a holiday food break? Try this 10-minute persimmon salad recipe for dinner tonight

Anyone else feel like they need a simple green salad after all that heavy holiday food? If you’ve exhausted your prime rib and double baked potato leftovers, maybe opt for something a little lighter tonight.

This winter green salad with persimmon and walnuts takes about 10 minutes to make. And if you can’t part with the holiday roast leftovers just yet, feel free to add a few slices to the salad.

WINTER GREEN SALAD WITH PERSIMMON AND WALNUTS

Total time: 10 minutes | Serves: 4

1/2 cup walnuts, lightly toasted and roughly chopped

2 tablespoons orange juice

1/2 teaspoon grated orange zest

1 tablespoon white wine vinegar

1/4 teaspoon salt

5 tablespoons walnut oil or light olive oil

12 ounces assorted greens, such as arugula, baby spinach and radicchio

2 small Fuyu persimmons, sliced

1. Toast walnuts on baking sheet in 350-degree oven until lightly browned, 5 to 7 minutes.

2. Combine orange juice, zest, vinegar and salt in small bowl. Whisk in oil. Toss vinaigrette with greens, walnut pieces and persimmon slices.

Each serving:

336 calories; 212 mg sodium; 0 cholesterol; 32 grams fat; 12 grams carbohydrates; 6 grams protein; 4.13 grams fiber.

Found a problem? Let us know at food@latimes.com

