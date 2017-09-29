Daily Dish The inside scoop on food in Los Angeles
Food Daily Dish

Pears are in season. We have recipes.

Noelle Carter
Contact Reporter

What’s in season: Did you know that the Bartlett is the most common pear grown in California? California, Oregon and Washington state are responsible for most of the pears grown in the U.S., with a season that extends from late summer through the end of fall. In addition to Bartletts, other varieties you’ll spot at market stands include the buttery Warren, the sweet Comice, the creamy Forelle and the small Seckel, also known as the sugar pear. Most of the pears you find, even at supermarkets, are actually varieties that have been around for hundreds of years or longer.

Salad to tarts: 12 great pear recipes >>

What to cook: At their peak, ripe pears are best enjoyed as a simple snack or sliced and added to a cheese platter or salad. Peel and poach them with wine and spices for a rustic dessert, or puree with cooked squash or vegetables for a savory side. They’re often used as a sweet finish to a meal, baked into cakes or dessert gratins, tarts and pies.

What’s on the horizon: Beets, normally in season from late fall through the winter months, are showing up, with colors ranging from deep garnet to brilliant gold, vibrant white and even candy-striped markings.

ALSO:

Browse our Recipe Database for thousands of our best recipes

Recipes ready in 30 minutes or less

Get outdoors: Easy weeknight grilling recipes

Nose-to-tail, sea-style: 11 recipes for whole fish

Gluten-free treats: Desserts and other sweet recipes

Culinary SOS: Recipes from your favorite restaurants

Fried chicken: Nine great recipes for crunchy goodness

Quick dinner ideas: Recipes ready in 30 minutes or less

Cinnamon rolls, muffins and other great breakfast recipes

Cheesy goodness: 15 of our favorite grilled cheese recipes

Time to reset: Delicious recipes with less than 500 calories

Combating food waste: Delicious recipes using kitchen scraps

No more drive-thrus: Boom! Fantastic dinners in less than an hour

Pass the butter: 19 great recipes for biscuits, rolls and dinner breads

Warm up with a bowl: Favorite chowder, cioppino, fish soup and stew recipes

noelle.carter@latimes.com

@noellecarter

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
66°