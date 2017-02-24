Sugar snap peas are in season. We have recipes

What’s in season: Often referred to as just “sugar peas,” sugar snap peas are known for their sweet and bright but delicate flavor and great crunch. The peas are a cross between the English pea and the snow pea developed by a plant breeder named Calvin Lamborn in the 1970s. And, they’re a cook’s dream: You can eat the peas, pod and all — no shucking required. Sugar snap peas are normally in season from late winter through the end of spring.

What to cook: Very little, if anything, needs to be done to sugar snap peas. Coarsely chop the pods or serve them whole in salads, or blanch the pods to retain their crunch and bring out their vibrant color. Puree the peas for a simple soup or use them as a last-minute addition to stews or pasta dishes. Sauté the pods with garlic or fresh herbs, or simply steam them for a quick side dish.

What’s on the horizon: You can still find plenty of citrus at the markets, with varieties of grapefruit, normally in season from late winter through early summer. Green garlic is also turning up at select stands.

