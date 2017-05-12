Squash blossoms are in season. We have recipes

What’s in season: Before zucchini and other squash begin to flood market stands later in the summer, you can find their vibrant orange and yellow preludes — squash blossoms. The large but delicate flowers should be used quickly after bringing them home, no more than a day or so after purchase. Flowers with long slender stalks are male blossoms; the blossoms with the hint of a baby squash at the end are female. The blossoms are typically available from late spring through the warmer days of early fall.

Summer’s edible flowers: Recipes using squash blossoms >>

What to cook: Edible squash blossoms carry the faint flavor of the squash and can be enjoyed raw or cooked. Slice or add raw blossoms to salads or use as a garnish to give a dish extra color or flavor, or sauté the whole blossoms in oil with a touch of garlic just until softened. Stuff the blossoms with cheese or other fillings, then bake or batter and fry them and serve with a squeeze of lemon or a bright aioli.

What’s on the horizon: Yellow peaches were spotted last weekend at Galpin Family Farms stand at the Hollywood farmers market. Peaches and other summer stone fruit, including cherries and apricots, are beginning to show up.

