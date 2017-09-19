Four new L.A. restaurants you should be really excited about

From very good ceviche in Venice to new restaurants from a handful of lauded L.A. veterans, here’s a look at what’s happening in the Los Angeles food and drink world this week:

Look for the mermaid

If you’re craving excellent ceviche-topped tostadas and fish tacos at Grand Central Market, just look for the blue and white ceramic tiles, and the neon mermaid sign. This is where chef Fernando Villagomez (he’s also been making carnitas at Las Morelianas on the other side of the market since 2008) opened La Tostaderia in 2015. Now the chef is bringing his octopus tostadas and aguachiles to the former 3 Square Cafe space on Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice. The restaurant is scheduled to open Friday. Diners can expect the same menu as the Grand Central Market stall with a couple additions, including a jicama wrap taco. 1121 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice.

So mighty

Husband-and-wife team Karen and Quinn Hatfield (the chefs behind Sycamore Kitchen and Odys and Penelope in Fairfax) opened a third restaurant, the Mighty, in the Higgins Building in downtown L.A. on Monday. The Hatfields are making all of their own pastas for the restaurant (tagliatelle, squid ink linguini) as well as pastries, displayed on a marble counter that wraps around the space, including cookies, brownies, pies and crostatas. Chef Russell Victorioso (who has worked with the Hatfields at Odys and Penelope) is helming the kitchen, with a menu that includes focaccias; tuna conserva toast with labneh and jalapeno salsa verde; a barbecue chicken salad sandwich; and avocado toast with pistachio dukkah. High ceilings and large windows line the restaurant that seats 20, with an additional 10 seats at the counter and 12 on the patio. For the first month, the restaurant will be open for dinner daily, with extended hours planned for October. 108 W. 2nd St., Los Angeles, (213) 278-0025, themightydtla.com.

Antiques

If you’re a fan of the Melrose Avenue Italian restaurant Chi Spacca, part of Nancy Silverton’s Mozzaplex, you’re probably familiar with chef Chad Colby. He is no longer at the restaurant, but this is where he made a name for himself, and his butchery program, as the restaurant’s executive chef. Now Colby is getting ready to open a new restaurant called Antico, which will specialize in live-fire cooking in an open hearth. You can also expect a menu of hand-made pastas, preserved vegetables and cured meats. We’re still waiting on details for when and where the new restaurant will open.

The Crack Shack

Los Angeles is about to get another fried chicken restaurant, only this one comes by way of San Diego and a “Top Chef” winner. Chef Richard Blais, executive chef Jon Sloan and owner Michael Rosen plan to open a location of the Crack Shack, their San Diego fried chicken restaurants, at the Westfield Century City mall in spring 2018. The restaurant is known for its fried chicken and egg dishes including the Señor Croque (a breakfast sandwich with fried chicken, bacon, a fried egg, cheddar cheese, miso maple butter and brioche); and “crack-spiced” bone-in fried chicken. The restaurant will be the fourth Crack Shack location (the third location will open in Costa Mesa later this year) and will include picnic-style seating, fire pits, and a bocce ball court. 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 277-3898, www.westfield.com/centurycity.